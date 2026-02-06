Friends pop-up exhibit opens in Singapore on Mar 7 with iconic TV sets and photo ops
The Friends Experience, featuring interactive sets and photo ops, will be at Fever Exhibition Hall at 25 Scotts Road until May 3. Time to pivot!
Friends fans, rejoice. The hit 90s sitcom's immersive pop-up experience is coming to Singapore for the first time.
The Friends Experience: The One In Singapore will open on Mar 7 and run until May 3 at the Fever Exhibition Hall on 25 Scotts Road, featuring iconic set recreations from the beloved American show.
Fans can step inside Monica’s kitchen (complete with the purple door that you can peek around), lounge on Joey and Chandler’s recliners, play foosball in their apartment, visit Central Perk to have some coffee, and pose on the iconic orange couch. You’ll also find the staircase where Ross yelled “Pivot!”, the hallway between the two apartments, and plenty of photo opportunities designed for superfans.
Visitors can also put on replica costumes, explore original-style props, and view behind-the-scenes content from the making of the show. There will also be many areas to allow fans to recreate unforgettable scenes, including Ross and Rachel’s drunken Vegas wedding and dancing by the fountain in the show's opening.
The Singapore edition is organised by GMG Productions in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, and the touring pop-up has travelled to cities across the US, Europe and Australia, including flagship locations in New York City and Las Vegas.
Carlos Candal, the chief executive officer of GMG Productions, said: “Bringing The Friends Experience to Singapore is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate one of television’s most beloved series with fans here.
"Friends has created generations of laughter and connection, and we’re excited to offer fans the chance to step into the world of the show and interact with it in a whole new way.”
Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb 12, while those who join the waitlist on the website will be able to purchase tickets earlier on Feb 11.