Friends pop-up exhibit opens in Singapore on Mar 7 with iconic TV sets and photo ops

The Singapore edition is organised by GMG Productions in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, and the touring pop-up has travelled to cities across the US, Europe and Australia, including flagship locations in New York City and Las Vegas.

Carlos Candal, the chief executive officer of GMG Productions, said: “Bringing The Friends Experience to Singapore is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate one of television’s most beloved series with fans here.

"Friends has created generations of laughter and connection, and we’re excited to offer fans the chance to step into the world of the show and interact with it in a whole new way.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb 12, while those who join the waitlist on the website will be able to purchase tickets earlier on Feb 11.