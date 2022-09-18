Logo
Disney’s Frozen musical will play in Singapore from Feb 5 next year
Mark your calendars – the hit Broadway musical is making Singapore its only stop in Southeast Asia for a limited period only.

 

Frozen will play at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from Feb 5, 2023. (Photo: Disney Theatrical Productions and Base Entertainment Asia)

Sharon Salim
Sharon Salim
18 Sep 2022 12:11PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2022 12:11PM)
The musical Frozen will play at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from Feb 5 next year, as part of its world tour, including Japan, London, North America and Germany.

Adapted from the 2013 Disney film, Frozen follows the journey of two sisters Elsa and Anna, along with Olaf the talking snowman, Kristoff the ice harvester, and his reindeer Sven. (Photo: Disney Theatrical Productions and Base Entertainment Asia)

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, this marks the third Disney musical in Singapore: The Lion King ran in 2011 and 2018, followed by Aladdin in 2019. Frozen opened on Broadway in London, in 2018.

The musical will feature 12 new songs from the original award-winning songwriters. (Photo: Disney Theatrical Productions and Base Entertainment Asia)

Adapted from the Disney film and the original Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Snow Queen, the stage production features 12 new songs from the original award-winning songwriters.  

You can join the waitlist here for priority access when the box office opens on Sep 30. Sign up before Sep 29 to enjoy a 10 per cent discount.

Source: CNA/ss

