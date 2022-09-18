Disney’s Frozen musical will play in Singapore from Feb 5 next year
Mark your calendars – the hit Broadway musical is making Singapore its only stop in Southeast Asia for a limited period only.
The musical Frozen will play at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from Feb 5 next year, as part of its world tour, including Japan, London, North America and Germany.
Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, this marks the third Disney musical in Singapore: The Lion King ran in 2011 and 2018, followed by Aladdin in 2019. Frozen opened on Broadway in London, in 2018.
Adapted from the Disney film and the original Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Snow Queen, the stage production features 12 new songs from the original award-winning songwriters.
You can join the waitlist here for priority access when the box office opens on Sep 30. Sign up before Sep 29 to enjoy a 10 per cent discount.