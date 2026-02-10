K-pop star G-Dragon confirms BigBang's 2026 comeback for 20th anniversary
This will mark their first group comeback since 2022, as Big Bang continues as a trio comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.
K-pop star G-Dragon has dropped the news every BigBang VIP – the group's fandom name – has been waiting for: a long-awaited comeback this year to mark the group’s 20th debut anniversary.
According to his agency, Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, made the announcement during his fan meeting, 2026 G-Dragon Fam Meeting [Fam+Ily : Family : Fam I Love You] held over the weekend, from Feb 6 to 8.
The shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul saw over 40,000 attendees across three days.
He said to his fans: “This year, Big Bang will come back to coincide with our 20th debut anniversary. As a member as well as a fan myself, I am looking forward to it, and so are the other members.”
While hinting at the lyrics of the group’s song, Flower Road, he added: "As spring is around the corner, please wait a bit more while taking a short rest along the flower road.”
Flower Road was Big Bang’s final release as a five-member group in 2018, after the departure of Seungri in 2019 following his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal, and TOP in 2023 where he confirmed that he has “withdrawn” from the group in response to fans’ comments on his Instagram page.
The group is expected to move forward as a trio comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, while TOP is set to release his first solo album in 13 years. Although the three reunited on the track Home Sweet Home in November 2024 and performed together at the South Korean 2024 MAMA Awards, the song was officially released as a G-Dragon single, with Taeyang and Daesung joining as features, raising anticipation for a full-group comeback.
Before this, G-Dragon had alluded to the group’s return during the Melon Music Awards in South Korea in December 2025. After winning the award for best male solo artist, he thanked his fans in his acceptance speech before adding, "I have a wish that next year we would win a group award.”
Big Bang debuted on Aug 19, 2006 and have since become one of the biggest and most influential Korean acts, being dubbed the “Kings of K-pop”. Forbes Korea ranked them as one of the most powerful celebrities in South Korea from 2009 to 2016, and they were the first Korean artists to be included on the Forbes Celebrity 100 in 2016 and 30 Under 30 list of most influential musicians in the world in 2017.
While more details about the comeback are not known, Big Bang is already set to perform at Coachella on Apr 12 and 19, 2026. The group had previously been slated to be the first K-pop boy group to perform at the festival in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
G-Dragon will be performing next at Krazy Super Concert, held at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in the United Arab Emirates on Feb 17.