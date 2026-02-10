K-pop star G-Dragon confirms BigBang's 2026 comeback for 20th anniversary

According to his agency, Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, made the announcement during his fan meeting, 2026 G-Dragon Fam Meeting [Fam+Ily : Family : Fam I Love You] held over the weekend, from Feb 6 to 8.

The shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul saw over 40,000 attendees across three days.

He said to his fans: “This year, Big Bang will come back to coincide with our 20th debut anniversary. As a member as well as a fan myself, I am looking forward to it, and so are the other members.”

While hinting at the lyrics of the group’s song, Flower Road, he added: "As spring is around the corner, please wait a bit more while taking a short rest along the flower road.”

Flower Road was Big Bang’s final release as a five-member group in 2018, after the departure of Seungri in 2019 following his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal, and TOP in 2023 where he confirmed that he has “withdrawn” from the group in response to fans’ comments on his Instagram page.

The group is expected to move forward as a trio comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, while TOP is set to release his first solo album in 13 years. Although the three reunited on the track Home Sweet Home in November 2024 and performed together at the South Korean 2024 MAMA Awards, the song was officially released as a G-Dragon single, with Taeyang and Daesung joining as features, raising anticipation for a full-group comeback.