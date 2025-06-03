K-pop star G-Dragon denies dating Sana of girl group Twice

South Korean rapper G-Dragon has denied that he is dating Sana of K-pop group Twice. The two became the subject of dating rumours after G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, tagged Sana in an Instagram post following Twice's special guest performance at Coldplay's Seoul concerts in April.

G-Dragon, 36, had attended the Apr 22 concert, following which he shared a video of Twice's performance on Instagram. What drew attention was that he tagged only Sana’s Instagram account and not anyone else in Twice, sparking rumours that the two were dating.

The rapper's agency, Galaxy Corporation, released a statement on Monday (Jun 2) denying the dating rumours, reported South Korean publications.

His agency clarified that the Instagram post was simply a friendly gesture because the two of them had been involved in the filming of the YouTube web show Dex And Sana's Fridge Interview that took place on Apr 14.

“He posted a photo from the concert and tagged Sana's personal account as a friendly gesture, since it had not been long since the shoot,” the agency said, adding that they didn't explain earlier because they thought it could be a spoiler for the show.