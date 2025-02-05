K-pop star G-Dragon releasing new full-length album in late February
Übermensch will be G-Dragon's third solo full-length release.
K-pop star G-Dragon is set to release his third full-length album, Übermensch, on Feb 25. The singer, who was the leader of popular South Korean boy band BigBang, posted a teaser on his Instagram on Tuesday (Feb 4).
This will be the G-Dragon's first full-length album in more than 11 years, since his September 2013 release, Coup D'etat. His first album, Heartbreaker, was released in 2009.
On Wednesday, the artiste, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, posted a series of Instagram stories, including the album covers of his previous two albums, Heartbreaker and Coup D'etat, followed by an image of a red flash drive, representing his third album release.
In November 2024, G-Dragon released the track Home Sweet Home, which featured fellow BigBang members Taeyang and Daesung. A month before that, he released his single Power, which marked his first solo comeback in seven years.
The singer-rapper is also set to host South Korean TV network MBC’s new musical variety show, Good Day, which will premiere on Feb 16 on both MBC and streaming service Disney Plus.
G-Dragon made the announcement in an Instagram post in late January, writing: “Good-day, everyday! Shall we sing together? Sunday. Coming Soon.”
Good Day will feature G-Dragon collaborating with various individuals to turn their stories into songs, offering viewers an in-depth look into the icon’s creative processes.