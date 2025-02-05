K-pop star G-Dragon releasing new full-length album in late February

This will be the G-Dragon's first full-length album in more than 11 years, since his September 2013 release, Coup D'etat. His first album, Heartbreaker, was released in 2009.

On Wednesday, the artiste, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, posted a series of Instagram stories, including the album covers of his previous two albums, Heartbreaker and Coup D'etat, followed by an image of a red flash drive, representing his third album release.