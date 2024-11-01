K-pop star G-Dragon returns with first single in 7 years

G-Dragon has returned with new song Power, his first solo release in seven years.

The 36-year-old K-pop star – whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong – has dropped the infectious tune on the independent record label Empire alongside a colourful and cheery music video.

It marks his first release since his 2017 self-titled EP.

The singer and rapper said: “Power manifests the essence of music. I express myself through music. This marks the beginning of a new era and I hope to inspire people who listen to my music.”

Ghazi, founder and CEO of Empire, added: “G-Dragon is a cultural force that has laid the foundation for K-pop’s global dominance. This partnership reinforces our mission at Empire to work alongside artists that will shape the future of global music.”

G-Dragon co-wrote the tune with Tommy ‘TB Hits’ Brown, Theron Thomas and Steven Frank.

A press release notes that the musician is also set to "embark on more live shows across the world and perform at the MAMA Awards for the first time in nine years on November 23 in Japan".

G-Dragon was formerly signed to YG Entertainment and was the leader of popular South Korean boy band BigBang.

In 2009, he released his debut solo album Heartbreaker to acclaim, with the collection becoming the best-selling album by a Korean soloist at the time and earning him Album of the Year at the 2009 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Last year, he teased plans for a new album.

In a video message, he told fans: “I plan on meeting you guys through various activities. I’m preparing an album too. I’ll make sure to bring some good news to you guys in the new year.”

BigBang released the single Still Life in 2022, their first in four years.