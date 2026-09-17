G-Dragon's Peaceminusone and Toy Story pop-up coming to Singapore in October

A pop-up bringing together K-pop star G-Dragon's fashion label Peaceminusone, and Disney and Pixar's Toy Story is coming to Singapore.

Titled Toy Story | Peaceminusone: The First Fan, the pop-up will run at Clarke Quay from Oct 16 to Nov 11, marking the collaboration's Southeast Asian debut.

The Singapore edition is being brought here in collaboration with local design and collectibles company Mighty Jaxx, known for its pop culture collectibles and collaborations with various franchises and companies, including Disney, Sanrio, One Piece and The Powerpuff Girls.

The Peaceminusone collaboration reimagines Toy Story characters including Woody and Buzz Lightyear through the fashion label's visual style, which is closely associated with G-Dragon and its signature daisy motif.