K-pop girl group (G)I-dle to perform in Singapore in October

On Monday (Jul 18), (G)I-dle announced additional stops for their ongoing I Am Free-ty world tour – with Singapore being the final stop on the list. The Tomboy singers will be performing here on Oct 29, about a year since their last Singapore concert.

As of writing, the group has not revealed the venue and ticketing details of the upcoming concert. For their concert last year, (G)I-dle performed at The Star Theatre – with ticket prices starting at S$128.

With (G)I-dle's upcoming concert happening during the Halloween Horror Nights period, perhaps Neverlands (fans of the group) will get to see them roaming around Universal Studios Singapore again – just as they did last year.