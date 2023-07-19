K-pop girl group (G)I-dle to perform in Singapore in October
The group last performed in Singapore in October 2022.
On Monday (Jul 18), (G)I-dle announced additional stops for their ongoing I Am Free-ty world tour – with Singapore being the final stop on the list. The Tomboy singers will be performing here on Oct 29, about a year since their last Singapore concert.
As of writing, the group has not revealed the venue and ticketing details of the upcoming concert. For their concert last year, (G)I-dle performed at The Star Theatre – with ticket prices starting at S$128.
With (G)I-dle's upcoming concert happening during the Halloween Horror Nights period, perhaps Neverlands (fans of the group) will get to see them roaming around Universal Studios Singapore again – just as they did last year.
Formed in 2018, (G)I-dle comprises Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group is considered one of the most successful fourth-generation K-pop idol groups, with their tracks consistently performing well in Asia.
Their hit song Queencard topped the charts in multiple countries and has chalked up over 10 music show wins in South Korea.