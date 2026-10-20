Game On, Dreamers is a 3-day festival at Marina Bay Sands with cosplay, competitive gaming and arcade games
The event will take place at Halls D, E and F of Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.
Fans of gaming and cosplay will want to head down to Marina Bay Sands this December for the inaugural Game On, Dreamers festival. The three-day event, happening from Dec 11 to 13, will feature three themed zones, each dedicated to different genres of pop culture.
The first zone, Dream World, will have experiential zones, based on familiar games, as well as interactive gaming stations and themed monster cafes.
On Dec 11 and 12, Dream World will host REM – a rave headlined by international electronic artistes including Brennan Heart, Lilly Palmer, Lost Frequencies and Wujackers.
The second zone, Dream Battle, is all about competitive esports and cosplay.
For three days, the space will host the first-ever Red Bull Wings Club EA Sports FC27, where top players from Singapore fight for a spot to represent the country at the Global Finals in Miami.
Visitors can also catch tournaments across popular titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Street Fighter, where players will compete for cash prizes of up to S$10,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Miami.
There's also the Cosplay Fight Club to look forward to, which comprises an open category and an invite-only All Star division. The competition will see cosplayers and creators bring characters to life through choreographed sequences and stage performances.
Participants will compete for cash prizes of up to S$2,500, special category awards and an all-expenses-paid trip to Korea.
The arena will also host the Singapore qualifier for the Gyeonggi International Cosplay Festival Championship, sending the winning team to compete in South Korea.
Attendees can also check out the Cosplayer Marketplace and browse original art and meet independent creators.
The third zone, Dream Play, will feature an expansive arcade setup, in partnership with Timezone, that has games like Mai Mai, Initial D and Asphalt 9 VR. Families can also enjoy carnival-style games like skee-ball.
Tickets for Game On, Dreamers! 2026 are now available for sale via this website, with prices starting at S$20.
Game On, Dreamers will take place at Halls D, E and F of Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre from Dec 11 to 13.