Game On, Dreamers is a 3-day festival at Marina Bay Sands with cosplay, competitive gaming and arcade games

The second zone, Dream Battle, is all about competitive esports and cosplay.

For three days, the space will host the first-ever Red Bull Wings Club EA Sports FC27, where top players from Singapore fight for a spot to represent the country at the Global Finals in Miami.

Visitors can also catch tournaments across popular titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Street Fighter, where players will compete for cash prizes of up to S$10,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Miami.

There's also the Cosplay Fight Club to look forward to, which comprises an open category and an invite-only All Star division. The competition will see cosplayers and creators bring characters to life through choreographed sequences and stage performances.

Participants will compete for cash prizes of up to S$2,500, special category awards and an all-expenses-paid trip to Korea.

The arena will also host the Singapore qualifier for the Gyeonggi International Cosplay Festival Championship, sending the winning team to compete in South Korea.

Attendees can also check out the Cosplayer Marketplace and browse original art and meet independent creators.