Gamebox, a neon arcade at PLQ mall, from the creators of Artbox and Shilin Night Market Singapore
Date night idea: Challenge your partner and friends to arcade games at Paya Lebar Quarter.
Looking for something fun to do this week? Head down to Gamebox at the Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall's Plaza, which has been turned into a neon playing area with arcade favourites, multiplayer games and music.
There are a total of 10 games across three zones – the Solo Arena, the Party Arena and the Hyper Arena.
The first zone will feature four new-to-market solo games by design studio Kult: Froggie, Gone Fishing, Timeout and Turbo. To play, participants get to pick two battles and race against the leaderboard.
To play with friends, head on to the Party Arena for multiplayer games FNAKBALL, Go Kart Go! and Tower Game or check out Hyper Arena for arcade hits Drum Mania, Bishi Bashi 3 Channel, and Up and Away.
To get your complimentary base pass, which qualifies you to play five different games at Gamebox, simply spend at least S$80 at Paya Lebar Quarter or sign up to be a Lendlease Plus member. Those who don't hit S$80 on their receipt can redeem one free play at any chosen gaming arena.
Players who ace the games qualify to win more than 100,000 Lendlease Plus$ to offset their shopping purchases.
When all the joystick action is done and dusted, check out the Games Bazaar, where you can buy a souvenir or attend a workshop, including an old-school toy-making one at the LAYANGMAN stall.
Before you leave, take Instagram-worthy photos at the Prism Portal within Gamebox, a six-metre tunnel that lights up in various hues of neon as you walk through it, and the Kaleidoglobes light installation at PLQ Parkside.
Gamebox, which is a collaboration between Lendlease and Invade – the events company behind Artbox and Shilin Night Market Singapore – is open from noon to 10pm on Friday and Saturday through Nov 6.