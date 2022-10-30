Gamebox, a neon arcade at PLQ mall, from the creators of Artbox and Shilin Night Market Singapore

Looking for something fun to do this week? Head down to Gamebox at the Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall's Plaza, which has been turned into a neon playing area with arcade favourites, multiplayer games and music.

There are a total of 10 games across three zones – the Solo Arena, the Party Arena and the Hyper Arena.

The first zone will feature four new-to-market solo games by design studio Kult: Froggie, Gone Fishing, Timeout and Turbo. To play, participants get to pick two battles and race against the leaderboard.