Singer Gareth Fernandez performs live at HDB void deck after NDP lip sync debate

Singaporean singer Gareth Fernandez and content creator Trevor Wong, who plays in a local punk rock band, have teamed up for a live acoustic performance at the void deck of an HDB block.

The performance was featured in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday (Aug 18), days after Wong questioned whether NDP 2026 performers were singing live. The pair performed Sparkle, one of this year's NDP songs written and performed by Fernandez and local music producer Dru Chen, as well as Fernandez's upcoming single Second Best, which is due out on Sep 4.

The collaboration came after Wong posted a video analysing this year's NDP performances. In the video, he played an acoustic version of Kit Chan's Home while pointing out timestamps that he said showed performers lip syncing during the Aug 9 parade.

Wong said his video was not intended to put down local singers or musicians, but to argue that they should be given opportunities to perform live and showcase their vocal abilities during the parade.

The video drew mixed reactions. Some agreed with Wong, saying that while lip syncing is common at large-scale events, it can feel less authentic than a live performance. Others defended the use of pre-recorded vocals, arguing that NDP involves physically demanding performances and that lip syncing can reduce the risk of something going wrong on stage.