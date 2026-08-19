Singer Gareth Fernandez performs live at HDB void deck after NDP lip sync debate
In an acoustic video recorded at an HDB void deck, local singer-songwriter Gareth Fernandez and punk rock band member Trevor Wong performed the NDP song Sparkle and Fernandez's upcoming single Second Best.
Singaporean singer Gareth Fernandez and content creator Trevor Wong, who plays in a local punk rock band, have teamed up for a live acoustic performance at the void deck of an HDB block.
The performance was featured in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday (Aug 18), days after Wong questioned whether NDP 2026 performers were singing live. The pair performed Sparkle, one of this year's NDP songs written and performed by Fernandez and local music producer Dru Chen, as well as Fernandez's upcoming single Second Best, which is due out on Sep 4.
The collaboration came after Wong posted a video analysing this year's NDP performances. In the video, he played an acoustic version of Kit Chan's Home while pointing out timestamps that he said showed performers lip syncing during the Aug 9 parade.
Wong said his video was not intended to put down local singers or musicians, but to argue that they should be given opportunities to perform live and showcase their vocal abilities during the parade.
The video drew mixed reactions. Some agreed with Wong, saying that while lip syncing is common at large-scale events, it can feel less authentic than a live performance. Others defended the use of pre-recorded vocals, arguing that NDP involves physically demanding performances and that lip syncing can reduce the risk of something going wrong on stage.
Fernandez did not enter the debate publicly. Instead, he reached out to Wong after seeing the video. According to Wong's Instagram Story, Fernandez initially wanted to film a video together discussing the use of lip syncing at NDP, but Wong suggested they perform live together instead.
The resulting video showed the pair performing acoustically, with Fernandez singing while Wong was on the guitar and doing backup vocals. Wong said there was no autotune or other effects, pointing out that viewers could even hear the background rain in the recording. He also said it was the “first and only take”.
The video drew praise for Fernandez, with some viewers calling him “Singapore’s Bruno Mars” and describing his voice as “smooth like butter”. Singer Asnida Daud, who also performed at NDP 2026, commented on the video that she would “start singing at the void deck” too.
Wong praised Fernandez for agreeing to perform with him despite his earlier criticism of NDP performances, calling him an artist with “integrity” and “one hell of a musical talent”.
“We just love music and we love our scene,” Wong wrote. “Our musicians are more than talented enough to sing live.”