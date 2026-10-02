Gavin Teo joins Mediacorp’s The Celebrity Agency: 'I’m looking forward to this new chapter'

Many people would know Gavin Teo for his melodious voice, while others might have noticed from his socials that he’s recently gotten pretty jacked. Like, new thirst trap in town?

But here’s one new thing to know about the 32-year-old: He’s now a Mediacorp artiste, managed by the broadcaster’s talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency.

Teo began his showbusiness journey in 2013 after participating in Mediacorp talent-scouting reality show Hey Gorgeous. As the competition’s name suggests, the actor captured people’s attention from the very start with his mixed-looking, pretty-boy features and irresistibly youthful baby face.

But his looks weren’t the only reason Teo has gradually made a name for himself in showbiz over the past decade.

The actor has showcased his versatility across both English- and Chinese-language dramas, including The Teenage Textbook (2021), Unforgivable, and, most recently, Taiwan co-production See You At 11pm.

His portrayal of the hearing-impaired Hu Ying Jun in Mediacorp’s 2024 series To Be Loved also earned him a Best Actor nomination at Star Awards 2025.

Speaking to 8days.sg, Teo shared that he’s been in the industry for more than 10 years, but he still feels "there’s so much more for [him] to explore and learn as an actor".

"I’m really grateful to everyone who has supported and guided me along the way, because every experience has shaped who I am today," he said. "I’m looking forward to this new chapter and excited to see where it takes me."

To him, this new chapter also means "being in a new environment, meeting new people and learning from different experiences".

Teo, who started off as a singer, also clarified that he has not given up on his music career.

"Acting is where I want to focus my energy right now, but I’d be happy to return to music when the right opportunity comes along."

Speaking of learning new things, it appears Teo already has it all thought out.

"There are quite a few things I’d like to explore. I’m going to take up some dance classes, learn a new language, and maybe even try stunt training," he revealed.

One thing we can’t help but notice, though, is how Teo has gotten increasingly buff over the past year.

The transformation was undeniably a stark contrast to his physique in a viral video from Mediacorp’s 2025 drama Under The Net, which saw Teo dancing shirtless in one of the scenes. The video, as of press time, has garnered 3.4 million views on Instagram.

Was that what motivated him to lock in?

"I was surprised by how much attention that clip got! It was encouraging to see people respond to it, but I wouldn’t say it was the reason I started training seriously," he said.

"Fitness has become part of my routine, and I’ve kept at it because I enjoy how it makes me feel."

Just last week, Teo was also filmed in a video, holding hands with a girl at Orchard Gateway, seemingly after a gym session.

Was that a publicity stunt for this big announcement? The actor was quick to dismiss it.

"Joining TCA is an important new chapter for me, and the timing was purely coincidental. I understand why people might connect the two, but there really wasn’t anything planned behind it."

As for having his relationship exposed this way, Teo maintained that that is a part of his life he would "like to keep a little more private, especially as it involves someone else too".

"I hope everyone can understand and give us that space," he added. "If there’s something I feel ready and comfortable sharing in the future, I’d prefer to do so in my own time."

Prior to this, Teo had a high-profile relationship with local actress Chen Yixin, the daughter of Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen. They broke up in February 2024 after dating for five years.

Given that, it’s been inevitable for people to be overly concerned about his love life, perhaps even more than his work.

"It comes with being in this industry, and I don’t really let it bother me," Teo said.

Of course, he hopes the work he puts out "gives people something to talk about too".

"At the end of the day, I’d love to be remembered for the work I do and the roles I take on."

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/.