Gayle King disappointed and saddened by space flight backlash

American TV personality Gayle King is "very disappointed and very saddened" by criticism of her Blue Origin space flight.

The 70-year-old was part of an all-female crew – which also included pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn – that flew to the boundary of space earlier this week, and she's been left frustrated by those who branded the 11-minute trip "frivolous".

Speaking on TV show CBS Mornings, she said: "Space is not an either or, it's both, and because you do something in space doesn't mean you're taking anything away from Earth. And what you're doing in space is trying to make things better here on Earth.

"What Blue Origin wants to do is take the waste here and figure out a way to put it in space to make our planet cleaner. Jeff Bezos has so many ideas, and the people that are working there are really devoted and dedicated to making our planet a better place. That's number one.

"There was nothing frivolous about what we do.

"So, you know, I'm very disappointed and very saddened by it [the criticism]. And I also say this – what it's doing to inspire other women and young girls? Please don't ignore that. I've had so many women and young girls reach out to me, and men too, by the way. Men too that say, 'Wow, I never thought I could do that, but I see you doing it at this stage of your life.'"

Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski is among those who have criticised the trip. In a TikTok video, Ratajkowski ranted: "That space mission this morning? That's end time s***. Like, this is beyond parody.

"Saying that you care about mother earth and it’s about mother earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?

"Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there? And then to try to make it like… I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted."

And actress Olivia Wilde reposted a meme on her Instagram story featuring Perry kissing the ground after exiting the rocket and text which read: "getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin."

She captioned the post: "Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess."

Ahead of the flight, actress Olivia Munn branded the trip "a bit gluttonous".

She said on TV show Today With Jenna And Friends earlier this month: “What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous.

“Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?”