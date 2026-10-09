Hong Kong singer GEM and longtime boyfriend rumoured to have secretly married

Has GEM quietly tied the knot? Some people seem to think so. The Hong Kong singer, whose real name is Gloria Tang, is at the centre of fresh marriage rumours after reports claimed she secretly tied the knot in New York with her boyfriend of eight years, celebrity stylist Mark Ngai.

This time, fans think there might be something to the rumours, as her team isn't denying them.

The speculation emerged shortly after the 35-year-old wrapped up her massive three-year world tour in Shenzhen.

According to Taiwanese media reports citing people within Ngai's circle of family and friends, the couple had already formalised their relationship before the tour's final leg.

They reportedly travelled to New York, where they exchanged vows in a private church ceremony.

Neither GEM nor Ngai has publicly confirmed that they are married.

But it's her team's response that's getting everyone talking.