Hong Kong singer GEM and longtime boyfriend rumoured to have secretly married
Mark Ngai’s grandfather was once married to Hong Kong actress Rosamund Kwan.
Has GEM quietly tied the knot? Some people seem to think so. The Hong Kong singer, whose real name is Gloria Tang, is at the centre of fresh marriage rumours after reports claimed she secretly tied the knot in New York with her boyfriend of eight years, celebrity stylist Mark Ngai.
This time, fans think there might be something to the rumours, as her team isn't denying them.
The speculation emerged shortly after the 35-year-old wrapped up her massive three-year world tour in Shenzhen.
According to Taiwanese media reports citing people within Ngai's circle of family and friends, the couple had already formalised their relationship before the tour's final leg.
They reportedly travelled to New York, where they exchanged vows in a private church ceremony.
Neither GEM nor Ngai has publicly confirmed that they are married.
But it's her team's response that's getting everyone talking.
This isn't the first time GEM and Mark Ngai have been rumoured to have tied the knot.
In 2020, reports claimed the couple had held a wedding on an island in Thailand over the Chinese New Year period.
Her manager reportedly shut that one down immediately, even telling everyone not to start congratulating the singer.
Then in 2022, reports claimed the couple had registered their marriage.
Her studio apparently found that one amusing too, joking about how their own artiste could have registered her marriage without the team knowing.
However, with the latest round of rumours, GEM's record company reportedly simply said it does not comment on its artistes' private lives.
While this isn't a confirmation that GEM is married, fans are reading more into the response this time given how quickly previous rumours were dismissed.
Mark Ngai is a celebrity stylist who has worked closely with GEM and accompanied her on tours over the years, including during some of the more turbulent periods of her career.
According to Hong Kong reports, he comes from a rather well-to-do family.
The Standard previously reported that Ngai's grandfather came from a Shanghai textile family before moving to Hong Kong, where he established a finance and trading company.
His grandfather was also briefly married to Hong Kong actress Rosamund Kwan.
His sister, Joyce Ngai, previously competed in the Miss Hong Kong pageant and later hosted TVB programmes including Scoop and Big City Shop.
Their mother was also reportedly involved in running a high-end Italian restaurant in Hong Kong.
Mark Ngai's family reportedly has a close relationship with the singer. In June 2024, he was said to have arranged for his mother and sister to fly by private jet to Qingdao to support GEM at one of her concerts.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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