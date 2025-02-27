Logo
Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead in home: Local media
Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead in home: Local media

The award-winning American actor and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead, along with their dog, in their home in the US state of New Mexico.

US actor Gene Hackman at the premiere of his new film "The Royal Tenenbaums," in Los Angeles, 06 December 2001. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP)

27 Feb 2025 04:54PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2025 05:12PM)
Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead in their home in the US state of New Mexico, the Santa Fe New Mexican website said on Thursday (Feb 27).

The website quoted Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza as saying the couple had died along with their dog, and that there was no immediate indication of foul play.

The local police were not immediately available for comment.

Hackman was an intense character actor who won Academy Awards for the violent 1971 drug saga The French Connection and the 1992 western Unforgiven.

The former Marine appeared in more than 80 films, as well as on television and the stage during a lengthy career that started in the early 1960s.

Living outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, he was married twice and had three children. Hackman married Arakawa, a 63-year-old pianist, in 1991.

Source: Reuters/mm

