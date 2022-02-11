I dream of smoothie: Chen Hanwei plays a genie trapped in a juice cup in new series
Genie In A Cup also stars Tasha Low as a young woman addicted to shopping on an online platform called Wa Dao Bao.
What would it be like to have your wishes granted by, erm, Chen Hanwei?
In new drama Genie In A Cup, a young woman (played by Tasha Low) addicted to online shopping finds that the “smart” juice cup she just bought contains the trapped spirit of a recently dead e-commerce magnate, played by Chen.
The company he runs is an online shopping platform called Wa Dao Bao, and unfortunately, it’s plagued by saboteurs. The show also stars Xu Bin, Darren Lim and Zhai Siming.
Playing a magical being may sound like great fun, but it’s not all it’s cracked up to be, as Chen found out.
“I enjoy interacting with other actors. But for most of my scenes, there wasn’t anyone else there. I had to film in front of a green screen on my own,” he said, at a livestream with the cast to promote the show. “In the scenes where I’m inside the cup, I had to imagine Xu Bin and Tasha in front of me.”
As an actor who feeds off other actors’ energy, “I don’t like that very much”, he admitted. “I think actors need to have exchanges in order to bring out the emotions.”
On the other hand, he said, compared to a drama he was in 10 years ago, in which he also played a supernatural being, “Special effects are great now, so it was much easier on me”.
Xu Bin was a little bummed out, too, as the project marks the first time he’s gotten to work with Chen – but it turned out that even though he plays Chen’s son, the two have hardly any scenes together.
Most of Chen’s scenes are with Low, a 28-year-old actress known for having trained in South Korea to be a K-pop star and starting her entertainment career in the girl band Skarf.
The veteran actor praised Low, saying she was a hard worker and a talented dancer with “beautiful dance moves”.
“Tasha had over 500 scenes, but she was very professional and persevering,” Chen said. He quipped that she had fewer takes that needed to be redone than Xu Bin, provoking laughter from the cast.
Low revealed that Chen “was always buying us yummy things to eat. That gave me a lot of motivation”.
“It’s because I’m greedy myself,” Chen chuckled, adding, “I think it helps with team bonding. It makes everyone happy. Don’t overlook break times even if they’re short. They help everyone get along.”
Catch Genie In A Cup, available on demand for free on meWATCH from Feb 14 and on Channel 8 from Feb 18, weekdays at 9pm.