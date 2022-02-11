I dream of smoothie: Chen Hanwei plays a genie trapped in a juice cup in new series

What would it be like to have your wishes granted by, erm, Chen Hanwei?

In new drama Genie In A Cup, a young woman (played by Tasha Low) addicted to online shopping finds that the “smart” juice cup she just bought contains the trapped spirit of a recently dead e-commerce magnate, played by Chen.

The company he runs is an online shopping platform called Wa Dao Bao, and unfortunately, it’s plagued by saboteurs. The show also stars Xu Bin, Darren Lim and Zhai Siming.