Gentle Bones on making new music with JJ Lin as a fan: 'I felt like I was dreaming'

It’s not every day you get to collaborate with a singer you grew up listening to. Singaporean singer-songwriter Joel Tan, more commonly known by his moniker Gentle Bones, released a single with his long-time idol JJ Lin on Friday (Nov 19).

Titled At Least I Had You, the new track also marks the Mandopop singer's first English collaboration with a male Singaporean artiste.

“I’ve been a huge fan of JJ Lin my entire life, so it was quite crazy,” the 27-year-old Tan told CNA Lifestyle. “I felt like I was dreaming when I was standing beside him working on music… The whole time (we were in the studio), I needed to hold in my (inner) fanboy.”