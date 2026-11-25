Who would have thought that Hong Kong music legend George Lam would be making waves in one of the world's biggest video games?

The 79-year-old singer's 1987 Cantonese hit Dare To Love, Dare To Act (敢愛敢做) has made a surprise appearance in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

And fans are loving it.

Players discovered that the song plays on the game's in-car radio station Kaleidoscope FM, with Lam credited as "GEORGE LAM" and the track listed as "GAN AI GAN ZUO".

Even popular Canadian streamer xQc, who has more than 12 million followers on Twitch, was heard playing the song during a livestream.

Talk about an unexpected crossover.

Interestingly, Dare To Love, Dare To Act is a Cantonese adaptation of American rock band Starship's 1987 hit Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

Rather than use the English original, the developers chose Lam's version.

Fans also pointed out how fitting the song is for GTA 6, especially its lyrics about cars speeding past in the rain and traffic lights urging drivers along.

Some said it had the perfect "GTA vibe".

Their only gripe? The song title was written in Mandarin pinyin instead of Cantonese romanisation.

Still, that didn't stop Hong Kong netizens from celebrating the unexpected exposure for Cantopop.

Amid the buzz, netizens stumbled upon a Threads post by a Hong Kong game developer working at Rockstar North, the Edinburgh-based studio behind GTA 6.

The developer, who goes by @weestrangelife, had shared a post 83 days before the game's Nov 19 release, expressing excitement about finally fulfilling a childhood dream.

"83 more days. Finally, finally, I'm about to fulfil my childhood dream," he wrote.

Another Hong Kong developer who had worked on the Fallout game franchise also chimed in with words of support.

The exchange offered a glimpse of how Hong Kong talent has made its mark in the competitive Western gaming industry, contributing behind the scenes to some of the world's biggest titles.

With Lam's song now going viral, netizens had one burning question.

"Bro, were you the one who put George Lam in the game?" one asked.

His reply?

"Not me XD," he replied, before revealing that there are actually "quite a few Hongkongers" working at the company.

Who knew?

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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