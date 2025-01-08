Singaporean composer George Leong expresses frustrations with music industry in Facebook post, calls Dick Lee out
In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 6), Leong lambasted the music scene – saying his skills have been undervalued by clients "chasing the cheapest deal". He also said that he plans to "let go of the hope" that he can sustain a career in music production.
On Monday (Jan 6), Singaporean musician George Leong took to Facebook to lambast the music scene – implying that he plans to leave the industry.
Leong cited many issues including feeling undervalued by clients "chasing the cheapest deal", his dissatisfaction at "how little music is valued today" and the insincerity of those in the music industry.
He wrote: "Music, which once brought me joy, now leaves me with nothing but disappointment, frustration, and sadness. The skills and decades of experience I bring to every project are undervalued."
He added: "The industry itself is riddled with insincerity. People throw compliments my way – calling me a legend, a child prodigy, a national treasure, an idol – but when it comes to projects, I’m left out. Why? Because it’s all for show. The smiles, the praise – it’s plastic. I’ve had enough of fake people and their empty words."
Leong also criticised fellow musician Dick Lee for not recognising that Leong was the arranger of the song Chase – the theme song of the 1994 film He’s A Woman, She’s A Man starring Leslie Cheung and Anita Yuen.
"Even Dick Lee, whose royalties from Chase could fill bank accounts for years, didn’t realise I was the arranger behind the version that made him millions. I had to remind him in 2016. To this day, he still plays [Iskandar Ismail’s version], which is completely unsuited for such an emotional piece," wrote Leong.
An attempt by Dick Lee to provide words of encouragement went unheeded by Leong.
"You are a brilliant, talented musician George, and I'm proud to have worked with you and continue to do so...I hope you continue to find the way to express yourself through music in some way and keep doing projects that mean something to you," wrote Lee.
"Wishful thinking! I'm never gonna work with you again. Self-centered," retorted Leong.
In his post, Leong also attached photos of him discarding albums by Hong Kong singers Sandy Lam and Leslie Cheung – the "two most monumental records" he worked on.
"These albums were iconic, selling over 3 million copies in 1994 and 1995. Yet, despite the passion I’ve poured into music and a portfolio boasting over 2,000 works and countless awards, I’ve come to realise these accomplishments mean little in the grand scheme of things."
Leong said that his New Year's resolution is to "let go of the hope" that he can still sustain a career in music production and arrangement.
"Instead, I’m devoting my energy to my other passions, like fitness, which brings me genuine happiness and positivity," he wrote.
"Helping others improve their health and well-being is far more rewarding than the exploitation and disappointment I’ve endured in music."
In a later post, Leong explored the possibility of writing a memoir of his experiences. He claimed that he would "expose some very famous composer-producers who don’t know a single bit of music theory but managed to fake their way through" and feature stories of "singers who couldn’t sing to save their lives".