Singaporean composer George Leong expresses frustrations with music industry in Facebook post, calls Dick Lee out

On Monday (Jan 6), Singaporean musician George Leong took to Facebook to lambast the music scene – implying that he plans to leave the industry.

Leong cited many issues including feeling undervalued by clients "chasing the cheapest deal", his dissatisfaction at "how little music is valued today" and the insincerity of those in the music industry.

He wrote: "Music, which once brought me joy, now leaves me with nothing but disappointment, frustration, and sadness. The skills and decades of experience I bring to every project are undervalued."

He added: "The industry itself is riddled with insincerity. People throw compliments my way – calling me a legend, a child prodigy, a national treasure, an idol – but when it comes to projects, I’m left out. Why? Because it’s all for show. The smiles, the praise – it’s plastic. I’ve had enough of fake people and their empty words."