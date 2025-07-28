George Lucas makes Comic-Con debut for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

Excited fans waved glowing Star Wars lightsabers on Sunday (Jul 27) at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for George Lucas' latest project, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Along with Lucas, the panel included director Guillermo del Toro and Doug Chiang, vice president of Disney's Lucasfilm, with Queen Latifah moderating at the San Diego Convention Center.

Attendees shouted "Lucas! Lucas! Lucas!" and clapped their hands in anticipation of the Star Wars creator's arrival, and gave the 81-year-old Lucas a standing ovation as he took his seat.

"Opening in 2026, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a first-of-its-kind institution dedicated to illustrated storytelling across time, cultures, and media," a press release from the museum said.

The 11-acre campus, in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, will include a green space and a 300,000-square-foot building with galleries, two theatres, a library, restaurant, cafe, and retail and community spaces.

Some of its collection will include art from comic book artist Jack Kirby, painter Norman Rockwell and illustrator Kadir Nelson, as well as a Lucas archive with models, props, concept art and costumes.

"I love all art, no matter what it is," Lucas said after showing a video that gave a sneak peek at the museum. The video included renderings of the museum interior and exterior, as well as the museum's broad range of art ranging from more traditional fine art and comic book strips to Star Wars sculptures and installations.

Lucas began the panel recalling his days as a college student struggling to pursue his dream of becoming an art collector due to the steep cost of fine art.

But the filmmaker found an affordable exception with comic books, sold cheaply in "underground" markets.

Now, rather than selling art he collected over around 50 years, Lucas said he prefers to create what he calls a "temple to the people's art".

Lucas kept the conversation focused on the museum and did not discuss Star Wars or Indiana Jones.

For del Toro, the museum offers a visual past that belongs to everyone and can't be erased, noting that he may move some of his personal art collection to the Lucas Museum.

Part of the liberation that comes with narrative art for the Pan's Labyrinth director also means that art can't be made with a computer app, as it lacks "personality and knowledge".