Author George RR Martin got to meet genetically recreated dire wolves thanks to director Peter Jackson

It was reported on Monday (Apr 7) that researchers at the American biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences successfully genetically engineered wolf puppies to resemble the long-extinct dire wolves.

These ‘de-extincted dire wolves' possess white fur and were created with the help of ancient DNA obtained from fossilised remains of actual dire wolves.

Scientists had taken blood cells from a living grey wolf and genetically modified them in 20 different sites. They then transferred that genetic material to an egg cell from a domestic dog. When ready, embryos were transferred to surrogates – also domestic dogs – and 62 days later, the 'dire wolves' were born.

Following Monday's announcement, author George RR Martin – who popularised dire wolves among general audiences through his fantasy novel series A Song Of Ice And Fire – revealed that he got to meet two of the 'dire wolves', Romulus and Remus, in February this year.