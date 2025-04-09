Author George RR Martin got to meet genetically recreated dire wolves thanks to director Peter Jackson
Martin popularised dire wolves amongst general audiences through his fantasy novel series A Song Of Ice And Fire. The actual dire wolf was believed to have been native to America and went extinct around 12,500 years ago.
It was reported on Monday (Apr 7) that researchers at the American biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences successfully genetically engineered wolf puppies to resemble the long-extinct dire wolves.
These ‘de-extincted dire wolves' possess white fur and were created with the help of ancient DNA obtained from fossilised remains of actual dire wolves.
Scientists had taken blood cells from a living grey wolf and genetically modified them in 20 different sites. They then transferred that genetic material to an egg cell from a domestic dog. When ready, embryos were transferred to surrogates – also domestic dogs – and 62 days later, the 'dire wolves' were born.
Following Monday's announcement, author George RR Martin – who popularised dire wolves among general audiences through his fantasy novel series A Song Of Ice And Fire – revealed that he got to meet two of the 'dire wolves', Romulus and Remus, in February this year.
"I've been holding my tongue for months now, sworn to silence yet dying to tell the world," wrote Martin, before thanking Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson.
Jackson had told Martin to reach out to Colossal Biosciences founder Ben Lamm "who had something huge he wanted to share" with the Games Of Thrones author.
"Peter had taken an oath of silence, so he could not share the secret with me, but I could hear the excitement in his voice, so I made the call. And damn, I am sure glad I did," added Martin.
In an interview with the online publication Comic Book Resources, Lamm confirmed that he had flown George RR Martin out to meet the 'dire wolves'.
"He completely cried. He said this was like one of the greatest things that he's ever seen," said Lamm.