George Young’s shirtless scene got cut from Malignant – but you can see it on Instagram

Actor George Young had two months to get his body in shape for a shirtless scene in Malignant, the latest film helmed by horror maestro James Wan that premiered last week.

The 41-year-old British-born actor, who made his name on Singapore television starring in The Pupil and hosting The Million Dollar Drop, told entertainment portal 8Days.sg that the director emailed him after he got the part of a cop named Kekoa Shaw, telling him to bulk up for his character.

Young then asked the director, “Do you want me to get more cut or more buff?”, to which Wan responded, “Cut and buff will be great”.

Unfortunately, after putting in all that hard work with a personal trainer hired by the studio, the shirtless scene ended up getting cut from the final film.

However, he told 8Days.sg that the training didn’t really go to waste. “If it weren’t for the physical training and the stunt choreography, I won’t have the confidence to (handle the action sequences). I might injure myself too quickly and I didn’t want to be injured on the first day,” he said.

It also wasn’t a waste because Young managed to showcase his abs after all – on Instagram.