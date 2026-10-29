987 DJ Germaine Tan does Corpse Bride-inspired photoshoot a week before wedding
The 30-year-old tells 8days.sg why she decided to go all out for a Corpse Bride-inspired Halloween shoot, even though the movie's couple doesn't end up together.
Most brides spend the week before their wedding making sure everything is perfect. For 987 DJ Germaine Tan, that apparently meant dressing up as a dead bride.
Days before tying the knot with her fiance, Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li, Tan went all out for a Corpse Bride-inspired Halloween photoshoot.
The 30-year-old transformed into Emily, the blue-skinned bride from Tim Burton's 2005 animated film Corpse Bride, complete with blue body paint, a wig and a flowing wedding gown.
Li, meanwhile, gamely took on the role of Victor, sporting his own wig and a fully painted face.
In her Instagram post, Tan cheekily wrote: "Till death do us part… but make it a week early."
"A little corpse bride moment before I become an actual bride," she added.
Speaking to 8days.sg, Germaine Tan revealed that the timing was no coincidence.
"I'm a Halloween baby, so dressing up is basically my birthday tradition. When I was brainstorming this year's look, Corpse Bride felt almost too perfect. How often do you get to be a corpse bride one week and an actual bride the next? The timing was too good to waste," she said.
And if you're wondering whose idea the elaborate photoshoot was, let's just say Tan's fiance probably didn't have much say in the matter.
"Andrew saw this question and went, 'Please!' There should be absolutely no confusion about whose idea this was," she laughed.
"I showed him the inspiration photo beforehand, but I don't think the full implications sank in until he was in the hair and makeup chair, realising he needed a wig and a completely painted face,” she said.
Still, Andrew Li proved to be quite the sporting fiance.
"My glam team said they couldn't think of another guy who would do this for his partner. I think this counts as a very convincing wedding vow," she joked.
And this was no quick Halloween makeover either.
"Four hours to look like I'm no longer alive. Beauty is a funny business," she quipped.
While she spent around S$170 on costumes and props, the real investment was the time and effort that went into the transformation.
Her makeup artist Kenneth Chia and hairstylist Christian Maranion spent about four hours perfecting her blue body paint, wig and makeup.
Li's makeover took another hour, after which the couple posed for photographer Bryan Foong.
But for Germaine Tan, perhaps the most entertaining part of the whole experience was seeing her future husband with a full head of hair.
Or rather, a wig.
"I was absolutely cackling at Andrew in the wig. He's always had very short hair, so the transformation was quite something. He's from Hong Kong, and I told him he looked like Andy Lau in his long-haired era. I'm not sure that was the reference he thought he'd signed up for," she shared.
Now, with the wedding just around the corner, there was one obvious question.
Wasn't she worried about dressing up as a dead bride just days before her actual wedding?
Especially since Emily and Victor don't even end up together in the movie.
"Not at all. Although the irony isn't lost on me that Emily and Victor don't actually end up together! I love that the film is romantic, a little dark and bittersweet. I've never been drawn only to the classic princess fairytale – give me a little gothic drama. Thankfully, I can appreciate the aesthetic without taking relationship advice from the plot," she said.
Fair enough. Probably best not to take marriage inspiration from a movie called Corpse Bride anyway.
And what about her parents? Surely someone in the family must have raised an eyebrow at the rather unconventional pre-wedding photoshoot?
Apparently not.
"No, I think my parents know who they raised. I've been dressing up, being dramatic and generally doing the most since I was a little girl. At this point, a blue bride probably isn't going to shock them. They also know I'm quite headstrong, so they've learnt to let me get on with it," she said.
Germaine Tan and Andrew Li, who met at the cocktail bar Here Kitty Kitty in 2022, announced their engagement in June.
The couple had initially planned to tie the knot in May this year, but Tan decided they needed more time to prepare.
Their wedding ceremony will now take place on Nov 6, with celebrations stretching over three days.
And judging from what Tan has shared, this is going to be quite the affair.
"We have friends and family flying in from all over the world, and that's the part I'm most excited about – having so many people we love in one place. Putting it all together has definitely been a lot. I'm very ready to stop looking at spreadsheets and start seeing everyone's faces," she told 8days.
She also gave a little teaser of what guests can expect.
"There'll be a little fire, a few sparks, and plenty of drama (the good kind!). Subtlety was never really in the wedding brief," she teased.
And if that doesn't sound elaborate enough, the couple have also spent two months rehearsing a five-minute dance performance with choreographer Rocio Yap.
"It's romantic, daring, hella sexy and hopefully quite the spectacle," Tan revealed.
As for how much the three-day celebration is costing, Tan isn't revealing the figure just yet.
"Let's just say it's costing less than the wedding I imagined when I was growing up. Whether that means we've been sensible or my childhood expectations were wildly extravagant is up for debate. I'm choosing to call it a win," she said.
With the big day fast approaching, what's she most looking forward to about married life?
"There are plenty of deeply meaningful things I could say, but honestly? Calling Andrew 'my husband' and hearing him call me 'my wife'. It gives me a little thrill," she said.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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