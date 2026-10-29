987 DJ Germaine Tan does Corpse Bride-inspired photoshoot a week before wedding

Most brides spend the week before their wedding making sure everything is perfect. For 987 DJ Germaine Tan, that apparently meant dressing up as a dead bride.

Days before tying the knot with her fiance, Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li, Tan went all out for a Corpse Bride-inspired Halloween photoshoot.

The 30-year-old transformed into Emily, the blue-skinned bride from Tim Burton's 2005 animated film Corpse Bride, complete with blue body paint, a wig and a flowing wedding gown.

Li, meanwhile, gamely took on the role of Victor, sporting his own wig and a fully painted face.

In her Instagram post, Tan cheekily wrote: "Till death do us part… but make it a week early."

"A little corpse bride moment before I become an actual bride," she added.