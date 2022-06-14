Who you gonna call? New Ghostbusters animated film in the works

Ghostbusters fans, start looking forward to something strange in your neighbourhood once more – this time, in 2D.

Celebrating Ghostbusters Day at Sony Pictures Studios on Jun 9, director Jason Reitman announced a slew of new projects, including a sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a yet-untitled animated film.

This is separate from the Netflix animated series that is also set to expand the Ghostbusters universe.

Both animated film and series will continue the Ghostbusters franchise’s tradition of branching out into animation, following The Real Ghostbusters which ran from 1986 to 1991 and its sequel 1997’s Extreme Ghostbusters.

On the upcoming film, Reitman told the Ghostbusters Day audience: “This was a passion project of (his father Ivan Reitman) and it’s easy to understand why. The world of the unknown can only be properly explored through the limitless reach of animation.”