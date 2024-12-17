Logo
Entertainment

Giant durian and instant noodles: Check out these huge food-themed installations in Singapore neighbourhoods
As part of People’s Association's PAssionArts programme, Giant Delight features larger-than-life works of art, themed after food, at neighbourhoods such as Pasir Ris Central and Admiralty.

From left: Gigantic food-themed installations at Admiralty and Pasir Ris Central. (Photos: People’s Association – PAssionArts)

Hazeeq Sukri
17 Dec 2024 10:49AM
Your next Instagram-worthy outing might just be a stone's throw from your home. People’s Association (PA) recently debuted the first instalment of its new series of gigantic food-themed installations called Giant Delight.

True to its name, Giant Delight features oversized displays of kacang puteh, instant noodles, durian and more in neighbourhoods all over Singapore. Led by Community Arts & Culture Clubs (CACCs), these sculptures are co-created by residents, local artists, students, and children – drawing inspiration from Singapore's vibrant culinary heritage.

Of the seven installations planned for the first instalment of Giant Delight, four have been completed thus far.

STRINGS AND SPIKES BY ADMIRALTY CACC

Strings and Spikes by Admiralty CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Strings and Spikes by Admiralty CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Strings and Spikes by Admiralty CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Strings and Spikes by Admiralty CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)

GIANT BITES OF NOSTALGIA BY BUKIT BATOK EAST CACC
 

Giant Bites of Nostalgia by Bukit Batok East CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Giant Bites of Nostalgia by Bukit Batok East CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Giant Bites of Nostalgia by Bukit Batok East CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Giant Bites of Nostalgia by Bukit Batok East CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)

COLOURFUL DELIGHTS! THAT’S THE LIMBANG VIBES! BY LIMBANG CACC
 

Colourful Delights! That’s The Limbang Vibes! by Limbang CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Colourful Delights! That’s The Limbang Vibes! by Limbang CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)

BLISS-CUITS AND INSTANT DOPA-MEE BY PASIR RIS CENTRAL CACC

Bliss-cuits And Instant Dopa-Mee by Pasir Ris Central CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Bliss-cuits And Instant Dopa-Mee by Pasir Ris Central CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Bliss-cuits And Instant Dopa-Mee by Pasir Ris Central CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)
Bliss-cuits And Instant Dopa-Mee by Pasir Ris Central CACC. (Photo: People’s Association – PAssionArts)

The remaining three installations for the first instalment of Giant Delight will be unveiled at Cheng San-Seletar, Fernvale and Telok Blangah.

The next instalment is slated for 2025. Selected pieces from that collection will be featured at the PAssionArts Street during Chingay 2025 from Feb 7 to 8.

Tan Swee Leng, director of the arts & culture division at People’s Association, said: "Food is at the heart of what connects us as Singaporeans, and with Giant Delight, we wanted to take this shared love of food, upsize it, and turn it into something visually appealing that brings residents together.

"It’s been heartening to see how the CACCs have embraced this opportunity to innovate and transform wooden structural shapes into extraordinary 3D installations that celebrate our culinary heritage and showcase the creativity of their residents in the neighbourhood."

Tan added: "Giant Delight is proof that our neighbourhoods are bursting with creativity and imagination, and when we work together, we can turn the common everyday into something truly extraordinary."

Source: CNA/hq

