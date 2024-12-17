Giant durian and instant noodles: Check out these huge food-themed installations in Singapore neighbourhoods

The remaining three installations for the first instalment of Giant Delight will be unveiled at Cheng San-Seletar, Fernvale and Telok Blangah.

The next instalment is slated for 2025. Selected pieces from that collection will be featured at the PAssionArts Street during Chingay 2025 from Feb 7 to 8.

Tan Swee Leng, director of the arts & culture division at People’s Association, said: "Food is at the heart of what connects us as Singaporeans, and with Giant Delight, we wanted to take this shared love of food, upsize it, and turn it into something visually appealing that brings residents together.

"It’s been heartening to see how the CACCs have embraced this opportunity to innovate and transform wooden structural shapes into extraordinary 3D installations that celebrate our culinary heritage and showcase the creativity of their residents in the neighbourhood."

Tan added: "Giant Delight is proof that our neighbourhoods are bursting with creativity and imagination, and when we work together, we can turn the common everyday into something truly extraordinary."