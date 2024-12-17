Giant durian and instant noodles: Check out these huge food-themed installations in Singapore neighbourhoods
As part of People’s Association's PAssionArts programme, Giant Delight features larger-than-life works of art, themed after food, at neighbourhoods such as Pasir Ris Central and Admiralty.
Your next Instagram-worthy outing might just be a stone's throw from your home. People’s Association (PA) recently debuted the first instalment of its new series of gigantic food-themed installations called Giant Delight.
True to its name, Giant Delight features oversized displays of kacang puteh, instant noodles, durian and more in neighbourhoods all over Singapore. Led by Community Arts & Culture Clubs (CACCs), these sculptures are co-created by residents, local artists, students, and children – drawing inspiration from Singapore's vibrant culinary heritage.
Of the seven installations planned for the first instalment of Giant Delight, four have been completed thus far.
STRINGS AND SPIKES BY ADMIRALTY CACC
GIANT BITES OF NOSTALGIA BY BUKIT BATOK EAST CACC
COLOURFUL DELIGHTS! THAT’S THE LIMBANG VIBES! BY LIMBANG CACC
BLISS-CUITS AND INSTANT DOPA-MEE BY PASIR RIS CENTRAL CACC
The remaining three installations for the first instalment of Giant Delight will be unveiled at Cheng San-Seletar, Fernvale and Telok Blangah.
The next instalment is slated for 2025. Selected pieces from that collection will be featured at the PAssionArts Street during Chingay 2025 from Feb 7 to 8.
Tan Swee Leng, director of the arts & culture division at People’s Association, said: "Food is at the heart of what connects us as Singaporeans, and with Giant Delight, we wanted to take this shared love of food, upsize it, and turn it into something visually appealing that brings residents together.
"It’s been heartening to see how the CACCs have embraced this opportunity to innovate and transform wooden structural shapes into extraordinary 3D installations that celebrate our culinary heritage and showcase the creativity of their residents in the neighbourhood."
Tan added: "Giant Delight is proof that our neighbourhoods are bursting with creativity and imagination, and when we work together, we can turn the common everyday into something truly extraordinary."