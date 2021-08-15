Singapore’s first giant panda cub has been born to Jia Jia and Kai Kai

The very first born-in-Singapore panda cub has arrived. River Safari’s beloved panda pair, Kai Kai and Jia Jia, are finally parents, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) announced on Sunday (Aug 15).

The cub was born on Aug 14 and weighs in at an estimated 200g.

Its gender is yet to be determined, but you can bet there’ll be a gender reveal party happening soon.

The nation has been cheering Jia Jia and Kai Kai on in their seasonal mating attempts since they first arrived in Singapore in 2012, but giant pandas are notoriously uninterested in non-bamboo-related pursuits.

This April, when 13-year-old Kai Kai and 12-year-old Jia Jia displayed signs of being in heat, they officially entered their seventh breeding season, said Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, WRS' Deputy CEO and Chief Life Sciences Officer.