Model Gigi Hadid arrested, released in Cayman Islands for possession of marijuana

Gigi Hadid was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport for the possession of cannabis. The 28-year-old model was embarking on a girls' trip to the Cayman Islands on Jul 10 when she was detained upon arrival at the airport by Customs Border Control agents.

Local media outlet Cayman Marl Road reported that after Hadid and a friend arrived via private jet, custom officials put her bags through a scanner and searched them by hand and found "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in their luggage.

The two travellers were then arrested on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" and were taken to the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center before being released on bail.

On Jul 12, Hadid – who has a two-year-old daughter Khai with her ex-partner Zayn Malik – and her friend were formally charged during a court appearance where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000 Cayman Islands Dollars (US$1,200). They are not facing any further charges.

A representative for Hadid released a statement clarifying that "Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in (New York City) with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island".