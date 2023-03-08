Former actress Gigi Lai reveals secret to her youthful looks – and it's something we all have at home
Surprise: It's water. Lots of it.
Hong Kong former actress Gigi Lai definitely knows a thing or two about beauty, and it's not only because she is the CEO of a beauty empire.
The 51-year-old often makes headlines for her age-defying beauty and still looks as fresh-faced as when she first joined broadcast company TVB in the early '90s.
Recently, Gigi decided to let her followers in one of her beauty secrets. Turns out, it’s something we can all achieve – and costs practically nothing.
She took to Instagram Stories to ask fans to guess how much water she drinks in a day, before revealing the answer the following day: 4 litres. She hashtagged the post “Gigi beauty secret”.
While 4 litres might seem a lot, how much water you require in a day depends on your weight, according to reports.
In general, you should drink between half to one ounce of water for each pound you weigh. So, assuming Gigi weighs around 50kg, or 110 pounds, it means she'd need about 1.7 to 3.4 litres (55 to 110 ounces) of water a day.
The beauty guru has also shared in the past that the first thing she does each morning after washing up is to drink warm water which she said “promotes intestinal circulation".
Besides chugging water, she also swears by a strict diet, whereby she only has four light meals a day and each one must not contain oil, sugar, flour products or alcohol.
In other words, yes, drinking lots of water may help, but that alone isn't enough to make you look as great as Gigi.
This story was originally published in 8Days.