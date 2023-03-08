Former actress Gigi Lai reveals secret to her youthful looks – and it's something we all have at home

Hong Kong former actress Gigi Lai definitely knows a thing or two about beauty, and it's not only because she is the CEO of a beauty empire.

The 51-year-old often makes headlines for her age-defying beauty and still looks as fresh-faced as when she first joined broadcast company TVB in the early '90s.

Recently, Gigi decided to let her followers in one of her beauty secrets. Turns out, it’s something we can all achieve – and costs practically nothing.

She took to Instagram Stories to ask fans to guess how much water she drinks in a day, before revealing the answer the following day: 4 litres. She hashtagged the post “Gigi beauty secret”.