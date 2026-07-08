Girls' Generation member Yuri currently in Singapore, received new Beary plushie on Singapore Airlines flight
Yuri of K-pop group Girls' Generation is currently in Singapore, reportedly for a photoshoot.
Sones in Singapore, your chances of running into a Girls' Generation member have officially increased. Yuri, 36, is currently in the country, reportedly for "a photoshoot".
The singer-actress left South Korea via Incheon Airport on Tuesday (Jul 7) morning and arrived at Changi Airport later that day. Upon her arrival, Yuri was greeted by several fans and was seen accepting letters from them.
In a post on her social media pages on Wednesday, Yuri revealed that she came to Singapore via Singapore Airlines (SIA) and had even received a new edition of the airline's famous Beary plushie.
Released last month, the new Beary plushie sports a Garden City-inspired outfit and a sun hat adorned with SIA's signature batik motif.
Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed a card written by SIA members in Yuri's post, which bears the message: "We sincerely congratulate you on your anniversary."
This has led to speculation on the nature of "the anniversary", with some fans assuming that it's an early celebration for Girls' Generation's 19th anniversary, which falls on Aug 5.
Yuri isn't the only Girls' Generation member who's spending time in Singapore this year.
Hyoyeon, 36, will be one of the music acts performing at the upcoming F1 Singapore Grand Prix, with her set taking place on Oct 10 at the Waterside Stage.