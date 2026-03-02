Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young and Korean actor Byun Yo-han are married

Girls’ Generation’s lead singer Tiffany Young, 36, married Korean actor Byun Yo-han, 39, on Friday (Feb 27).

According to Byun's agency TeamHope, the pair has legally registered their marriage "based on the deep love and trust they have for each other".

While they did not hold a wedding ceremony, the agency shared that they are “carefully considering” a small church wedding with family members in attendance.

Rumours of pregnancy started circulating when the news came out, to which Byun’s agency clarified to Korean media outlet OSEN: “The rumour of premarital pregnancy is not true.”