Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young and Korean actor Byun Yo-han are married
The couple first announced they were dating on Dec 13, 2025 in handwritten letters posted on their Instagram pages.
Girls’ Generation’s lead singer Tiffany Young, 36, married Korean actor Byun Yo-han, 39, on Friday (Feb 27).
According to Byun's agency TeamHope, the pair has legally registered their marriage "based on the deep love and trust they have for each other".
While they did not hold a wedding ceremony, the agency shared that they are “carefully considering” a small church wedding with family members in attendance.
Rumours of pregnancy started circulating when the news came out, to which Byun’s agency clarified to Korean media outlet OSEN: “The rumour of premarital pregnancy is not true.”
The pair first confirmed their relationship in handwritten letters posted on their Instagram pages on Dec 13, 2025. Both Young and Byun confirmed that they were dating “with marriage in mind".
Young said: “He is someone who makes me see the world from a perspective that is optimistic and full of hope, someone who brings me peace of mind.”
Byun wrote in his letter: “I have met someone I love who, when I see her smiling face, quickly warms my weary heart, and when we’re together, I find myself wanting to become a better person."
The two starred in the 2024 Disney+ original series Uncle Samsik. Byun played the role of an elite young politician, while Young played his love interest. In various interviews after the project, Byun thanked Young for being his English teacher.
Byun debuted in 2011, initially taking on roles in short films and independent projects. He later went on to star in bigger dramas and films, and today, is best known for his roles in the television series Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014) and Mr Sunshine (2018), and the film Hansan: Rising Dragon (2022).
Young made her debut in 2007 as a member of the K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, which became a national phenomenon and a leading figure of the Korean Wave. She has since ventured into acting, making her debut in a supporting role in Reborn Rich (2022) and starred in the South Korean production of the Broadway musical Chicago in 2021.
Young is the first Girls’ Generation member to get married. Her fellow member, Sooyoung, has been in a high-profile relationship with actor Jung Kyung-ho for over 13 years.