Mediacorp artiste Gladys Bay wins Outstanding Asian Star award for Singapore at Seoul International Drama Awards

Mediacorp actress Gladys Bay, 29, continues making waves with her latest accomplishment, winning the Outstanding Asian Star: Singapore Award at this year's Seoul International Drama Awards. Past Singaporean winners at the Korean award ceremony include Desmond Tan and Rebecca Lim.

The Outstanding Asian Star award is given to actors and actresses from six participating countries: China, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, and is decided through public votes.

The Singapore category saw Bay clinching 42.67 per cent of the votes cast via the Idol Champ app, with actress Cheryl Chou coming in second with 38.17 per cent.

Other winners from the remaining countries include Blackpink member Jisoo, NCT member Jaemin, Yang Yang, Jin Akanishi, Paulo Avelino and Becky Armstrong.