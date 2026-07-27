Mediacorp artiste Gladys Bay wins Outstanding Asian Star award for Singapore at Seoul International Drama Awards
Gladys Bay won for her role as Bella in the Mediacorp Chinese drama, Under The Net.
Mediacorp actress Gladys Bay, 29, continues making waves with her latest accomplishment, winning the Outstanding Asian Star: Singapore Award at this year's Seoul International Drama Awards. Past Singaporean winners at the Korean award ceremony include Desmond Tan and Rebecca Lim.
The Outstanding Asian Star award is given to actors and actresses from six participating countries: China, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, and is decided through public votes.
The Singapore category saw Bay clinching 42.67 per cent of the votes cast via the Idol Champ app, with actress Cheryl Chou coming in second with 38.17 per cent.
Other winners from the remaining countries include Blackpink member Jisoo, NCT member Jaemin, Yang Yang, Jin Akanishi, Paulo Avelino and Becky Armstrong.
In a statement, Bay said: "This award is such a beautiful surprise, and I'm incredibly grateful that it was made possible by the fans. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported my work! Your trust means so much to me. I promise to keep working hard and bringing you work that you can be proud of."
Gladys Bay first made waves as the runner-up of Star Search 2024. Since then, Bay has been steadily building up her acting career and even made her Korean drama debut in Absolute Value Of Romance, which starred Kim Hyang-gi and Cha Hak-yeon.
Bay also won the Best Rising Star award at this year's Star Awards for her role as Bella in the Chinese drama Under The Net – the same performance that earned her the Outstanding Asian Star: Singapore Award.
Bay is set to attend the Seoul International Drama Awards 2026 ceremony in Seoul, South Korea on Oct 8 to receive her award.