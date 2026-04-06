'I bowed 100 times every day': Star Search’s Gladys Bay on South Korea’s work culture on set

You never really know how different a country’s work culture is until you actually work there, and for Mediacorp actress Gladys Bay, her recent experience in South Korea has been truly eye-opening.

Or should we say... back-breaking?

The 29-year-old Star Search 2024 first runner-up was there last year filming K-drama Absolute Value Of Romance, Mediacorp’s first-ever Korean series, co-produced with South Korean video streaming service Coupang Play.

In a recent interview with Zaobao.sg, she shared about how on-set etiquette in South Korea is very different from that in Singapore.

According to Bay, on local sets, a simple hello, a nod, or even a just an eye contact is often enough as a greeting.

But that was not at all the case in South Korea.

“I bowed 100 times a day on set. This is not an exaggeration. There are about 100 people in the crew, and they place great importance on such etiquette," recalled the Under The Net star.