'I bowed 100 times every day': Star Search’s Gladys Bay on South Korea’s work culture on set
The Star Search 2024 first runner-up made her K-drama debut in Mediacorp’s first-ever Korean series, Absolute Value Of Romance.
You never really know how different a country’s work culture is until you actually work there, and for Mediacorp actress Gladys Bay, her recent experience in South Korea has been truly eye-opening.
Or should we say... back-breaking?
The 29-year-old Star Search 2024 first runner-up was there last year filming K-drama Absolute Value Of Romance, Mediacorp’s first-ever Korean series, co-produced with South Korean video streaming service Coupang Play.
In a recent interview with Zaobao.sg, she shared about how on-set etiquette in South Korea is very different from that in Singapore.
According to Bay, on local sets, a simple hello, a nod, or even a just an eye contact is often enough as a greeting.
But that was not at all the case in South Korea.
“I bowed 100 times a day on set. This is not an exaggeration. There are about 100 people in the crew, and they place great importance on such etiquette," recalled the Under The Net star.
In the drama, Bay plays a 17-year-old high school student who goes to South Korea for an exchange programme.
Thankfully, the actress had prior exposure to Korean culture, having spent time in Seoul as an exchange student during her university years as well, which meant she was already somewhat familiar with the country’s emphasis on etiquette.
Still, Bay made an effort to learn about on-set customs to avoid unintentionally offending anyone during production.
As the only foreigner among a crew of about 100 people, she said: “There are specific phrases you use when you arrive on set, before leaving for meals, before and after eating, when returning to set, and when wrapping up for the day."
"This is their culture, and I want to respect it," she stressed.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/