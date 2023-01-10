Glass Onion star Jessica Henwick wants 'to do the most Singaporean TV series'

British-born Eurasian actress Jessica Henwick – her father is English and mother is Chinese-Singaporean – may be part of the star-studded cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but the 30 year-old actress nevertheless has “always wanted to be in a Singaporean show”.

Based in London, Henwick hasn’t forgotten her Singapore roots. She used to regularly visit Singapore at least once a year when she was growing up, all the way until she was around 14 years old.

“I’ve always wanted to be in a Singaporean show and it’s never lined up. I think I had two offers in my early career and the timing never worked out,” she told 8days.sg during an interview promoting the Glass Onion sequel, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

“It was very hard to get details out of them, like ‘When does this start? Where are we filming?’” she explained. “It was so loosey-goosey, I just couldn’t sign on. But I’ve wanted to do it all this time.”