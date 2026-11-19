The UK's iconic Glastonbury Festival on Wednesday (Nov 18) unveiled its 2027 line-up with top names Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender, set to headline alongside veteran star Cher.

Tickets for the event next June sold out in 45 minutes last month, with thousands rushing for sought-after places despite the hefty price tag.

Other big names on the bill include Massive Attack, Lily Allen, Lola Young, Kraftwerk, Texas and De La Soul, according to the line-up poster released on the festival's website.

Country star Kacey Musgraves, rising star FKA twigs and newcomer Adela also make the cut, with more acts still to be announced.