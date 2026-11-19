Harry Styles, Cher, Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury
Other big names on the bill include Sam Fender and Lily Allen.
The UK's iconic Glastonbury Festival on Wednesday (Nov 18) unveiled its 2027 line-up with top names Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender, set to headline alongside veteran star Cher.
Tickets for the event next June sold out in 45 minutes last month, with thousands rushing for sought-after places despite the hefty price tag.
Other big names on the bill include Massive Attack, Lily Allen, Lola Young, Kraftwerk, Texas and De La Soul, according to the line-up poster released on the festival's website.
Country star Kacey Musgraves, rising star FKA twigs and newcomer Adela also make the cut, with more acts still to be announced.
Cher, 80, will play the legend slot on Sunday. Aged 81 by the time she performs, she will be the oldest artist to do so, taking the crown from Rod Stewart.
The festival held at Worthy Farm in southwest England has become a fixture of the international musical calendar, after first launching in 1970 inspired by British hippie and counterculture movements.
Prices have risen steadily in the last decade, with standard tickets costing £408 (US$539) for the June 2027 iteration, which follows the "fallow year" of no festival in 2026.
"We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year," said organiser Emily Eavis on Instagram, describing the line-up as an "incredible" spread of artistes.
Once a haven for legendary British rockers, Glastonbury's line-up in recent years has veered to include global pop stars alongside festival veterans, with the likes of Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo gracing the stages.
The 2027 festival will run from Jun 23 to 27.