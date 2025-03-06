Newscaster Glenda Chong gives birth to her first child: 'I just want to spend quality time with him'
Singaporean newscaster Glenda Chong, 51, has welcomed her first child with her husband Justin Chan. Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Chong shared that her son, nicknamed "Baby Chan", was born on Wednesday (Mar 5) at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.
According to Chong, she and her husband are still "toying with two names" to see which one "takes better".
When asked how motherhood felt like, the CNA presenter replied: "When I first saw him, I said to him 'I love you so much'. As the saying goes, a mother is a son’s first love. A son is a mother's last love."
For now, Chong is still recovering and plans to just spend "quality time" with Baby Chan.
"After a decade of trying, I just want to spend quality time with him and do things that will make him healthy and happy."
In a previous interview with CNA TODAY, Chong shared her journey with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) over the past 10 years – revealing that her 10th IVF treatment was to be the couple's last, regardless of outcome.
"I remember telling (Justin) … truly, this is the last time for me … if it doesn't work, then we stop and we start looking at retirement plans, what are we going to do and stuff like that,” she said.
“We had no expectations, just like, yeah, if it works, it works. Great, you know. If it doesn't work, so be it."
It ended up being a success, leading to her pregnancy and eventually the birth of her son.
Chong's journey has spurred a wave of support from fans and longtime viewers alike.
She said of the positivity: "I am surprised and honoured by the outpouring of well wishes. Thank you for the love and encouragement."