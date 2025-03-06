Newscaster Glenda Chong gives birth to her first child: 'I just want to spend quality time with him'

In a previous interview with CNA TODAY, Chong shared her journey with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) over the past 10 years – revealing that her 10th IVF treatment was to be the couple's last, regardless of outcome.

"I remember telling (Justin) … truly, this is the last time for me … if it doesn't work, then we stop and we start looking at retirement plans, what are we going to do and stuff like that,” she said.

“We had no expectations, just like, yeah, if it works, it works. Great, you know. If it doesn't work, so be it."

It ended up being a success, leading to her pregnancy and eventually the birth of her son.