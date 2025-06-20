Radio DJ Glenn Ong says he’s lost 11kg from the time he was ‘unhappily married’
Ong’s post comes more than a week after ex-wife Jean Danker shared a few anecdotes about her dating and post-divorce life.
Radio DJ Glenn Ong appeared to take a dig at his ex-wife and fellow radio DJ Jean Danker in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Jun 18) where he talked about the progress he's been making with his trainer.
He wrote that his weight went down from the 84kg he was when he was "unhappily married" to the "crazy happy 73kg" he is now.
Danker, 46, who is at Mediacorp's Class 95, and Ong, 54, who is at SPH's Kiss92 announced their split in December 2024 after eight years of marriage. They said at the time they made the announcement that the decision to split was "not an easy one".
“Time really flies. 55 on Sunday,” Ong said in the caption of his post, adding that he has been working out with a trainer two to three times weekly for the past two years.
He continued: “From an unhealthy 84kg when I was unhappily married to a crazy happy 73kg now!
“Always choose happy if you can,” Ong added in all caps.
He continued that he still could not seem to hit his target weight of 70kg, but he will settle for 72 to 73kg because he feels “really awesome” now.
“Last time I was in this shape was when I was 21! If I can do it guys and gals so can you! Ready to take on the world!”
Ong’s post comes over a week after Danker shared a few anecdotes about her dating and post-divorce life, including the fact that she's being asked out by younger men.
Danker was Ong's third wife. The former couple do not have children.