Radio DJ Glenn Ong says he’s lost 11kg from the time he was ‘unhappily married’

Radio DJ Glenn Ong appeared to take a dig at his ex-wife and fellow radio DJ Jean Danker in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Jun 18) where he talked about the progress he's been making with his trainer.

He wrote that his weight went down from the 84kg he was when he was "unhappily married" to the "crazy happy 73kg" he is now.

Danker, 46, who is at Mediacorp's Class 95, and Ong, 54, who is at SPH's Kiss92 announced their split in December 2024 after eight years of marriage. They said at the time they made the announcement that the decision to split was "not an easy one".