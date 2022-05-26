Ah Girls Go Army star Glenn Yong visits secondary school juniors, autographs their uniforms

Parents of Peicai Secondary School students, if you caught a scribble on your kids’ uniforms on Wednesday (May 25), chances are it was an autograph from Glenn Yong.

The actor, best known for his appearances on local drama Victory Lap and Jack Neo’s Ah Girls Go Army, accepted an invitation to return to his alma mater, where he shared with his juniors his experiences of secondary school and being in show business .

In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old said: “More than 10 years ago, I sat there in the hall in my (Peicai Secondary) uniform thinking one day I’m gonna come back to inspire the next generation of Peicaians. Today, it came to pass!”