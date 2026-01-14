Actor-singer Glenn Yong reflects on online negativity he faces: 'People have pointed at me and laughed before'

“What is with us (Singaporeans) hating on other Singaporeans for trying anything different,” the Redditor asked. “I got to say, it wasn’t good, but the amount of hate was insane. Tons of hate comments were bashing him to a personal level.”

“Seriously, why do we hate those who try different things from the usual study to the corporate route? And if we do support them, we only do it when others support or when there's visible success. It's almost like there's no room for trying and failing at all. Really respect those in Singapore who are doing their own stuff coz, MAN the amount of hate from online and those around is CRAZY,” the netizen added.

8days.sg checked in with Yong, who agreed with the Reddit post’s observations.

“I do notice there is this culture in Singapore whereby our own people love to put down other Singaporeans. I am on the receiving end of it, so I think I am quite qualified to say,” he said with a laugh.

When asked if he ever feels he is wronged for trying to achieve his dreams, Yong took a measured view, saying everyone is entitled to their opinions. However, he admits it can get frustrating when people don’t see the effort he puts behind the scenes.

“We don't celebrate people for even trying. And we don't celebrate people for having the courage to take the first step. It creates this very negative energy and environment where it is okay to put people down, and make fun of people for trying, whether they are good or not,” he said.

Glenn also shared candidly that the online negativity has, at times, affected him in real life.

“There are moments when I don’t feel like leaving the house. People have pointed at me and laughed before. On days like that, I just don’t want my mood or day ruined,” he said.

“Those times, I just don't want to deal with the negative energy and avoid getting my day or mood ruined. It’s fine when I feel I have more emotional capacity,” Yong added.

However, he assured he can filter negativity out better than when he first started out in the business.

“All of us have a limited amount of attention and energy. And in my opinion, my time is really precious, and I just don't want to waste it on all these things. I would rather focus on the people around me, my company, my team, the people who truly care,” he says.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/