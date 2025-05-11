Godzilla appears at Marina Bay in franchise’s 70th anniversary video
In the 55-second video, Godzilla can be seen emerging from the waters of Singapore’s Marina Bay, with iconic sights Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Flyer in the background.
This year marks the 70th anniversary since the first Godzilla film was released in October 1954.
In celebration, Japanese entertainment company Toho, which owns the Godzilla brand, released a video tribute for South-east Asian fans on Sat (May 10).
The goliath can also be seen in other parts of South-east Asia including the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur and near the paddy fields of Bali.
“For the first time across South-east Asia, the legend emerges in a powerful tribute to the fans who have kept its legacy alive,” shared Toho, in the video’s description.
The company added, “This special footage honours South-east Asia, celebrating seven decades of Godzilla’s unstoppable journey through the region’s iconic landmarks.”
Created after World War II, Godzilla is a symbolic reminder of the destructive power of nuclear weapons and the threat they pose to humanity and the environment.
This is not the first time a fictional Japanese leviathan has appeared in Marina Bay.
Japanese superhero Ultraman was seen battling a Godzilla-like giant at Gardens by the Bay in November 2021, in a tourism movie produced by Japanese special effects studio Tsuburaya Productions.
Godzilla is Toho’s most famous intellectual property. The Japanese entertainment company opened a subsidiary, Toho Entertainment, in Singapore in November 2024. Toho Entertainment will serve as a base for the company to expand into the wider Asian region.