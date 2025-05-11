Godzilla appears at Marina Bay in franchise’s 70th anniversary video

The goliath can also be seen in other parts of South-east Asia including the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur and near the paddy fields of Bali.

“For the first time across South-east Asia, the legend emerges in a powerful tribute to the fans who have kept its legacy alive,” shared Toho, in the video’s description.

The company added, “This special footage honours South-east Asia, celebrating seven decades of Godzilla’s unstoppable journey through the region’s iconic landmarks.”

Created after World War II, Godzilla is a symbolic reminder of the destructive power of nuclear weapons and the threat they pose to humanity and the environment.

This is not the first time a fictional Japanese leviathan has appeared in Marina Bay.

Japanese superhero Ultraman was seen battling a Godzilla-like giant at Gardens by the Bay in November 2021, in a tourism movie produced by Japanese special effects studio Tsuburaya Productions.

Godzilla is Toho’s most famous intellectual property. The Japanese entertainment company opened a subsidiary, Toho Entertainment, in Singapore in November 2024. Toho Entertainment will serve as a base for the company to expand into the wider Asian region.