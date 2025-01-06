The Brutalist, Emilia Perez, Shogun, Demi Moore triumph at Golden Globes

Two wildly audacious films – Brady Corbet's 215-minute postwar epic The Brutalist and Jacques Audiard's Spanish language, genre-shifting trans musical Emilia Perez – won top honours at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday evening (Monday morning Singapore time).

The Globes, which are still finding their footing after years of scandal and makeover, scattered awards around to a number of films. But the awards group put its strongest support behind a pair of movies that sought to be unlike anything else.

The Brutalist was crowned best film, drama, putting one of 2024’s most ambitious films on course to be a major contender at the Academy Awards. The film, shot in VistaVision and released with an intermission, also won best director for Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody.