Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award at the Golden Globes: ‘Not letting go of this'

The public school sitcom Abbott Elementary came in the lead TV nominee and took two awards early. Quinta Brunson, the show's creator and star, won best actress in a comedy series, and Tyler James Williams won for his supporting role.

"It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even have imagined it would have," said Brunson as she thanked the studios that backed her vision. "But let's be real. I did imagine it. That's why I sold it to you."

Colin Farrell, who first won a Globe in 2009 for his performance in Martin McDonagh's In Bruges in 2009, won best actor in a comedy in his reteaming with McDonagh and co-star Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. Farrell thanked McDonagh (who also won best original screenplay), much of the cast, his kids and the film's donkey, Jenny.

Naatu Naatu from the Telugu sensation RRR, won best song over the likes of Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Jeremy Allen White of The Bear beat out Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building) and Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building) to win best actor in a comedy or musical series.

Fresh off her dramatic White Lotus finale, Jennifer Coolidge spoke at length on the just-as-deadly risks of presenting an award on waxed floors.

Carmichael kicked off the 80th Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with little of the fanfare that usually opens such ceremonies. He plunged straight into the issues that drove the Globes off television and led much of the entertainment industry to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the group was revealed to have no Black members. Carmichael opened by asking the crowd to "be a little quiet here."

"I am your host, Jerrod Carmichael," said the Rothanial comedian. "And I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here 'cause I'm Black.

"I won't say they were a racist organisation," he continued before sitting on the stage. "But they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."