Golden Globes 2025: Who's nominated, hosting, ceremony honourees, what they'll eat and more

The Golden Globes will return in January with major star appeal thanks to a slew of big name nominees, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande and more.

Nominations for the 82nd awards ceremony were announced on Monday (Dec 9). The show will be televised by CBS on Jan 5.

Here are some key things to know about the ceremony:

WHO'S HOSTING THE GOLDEN GLOBES?

Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser was chosen to host next year’s ceremony.

Glaser has made a name for herself as a riotously sharp wit, especially at roasts, including recently for Tom Brady, who she needled for his complex love life and his one-time advocacy of crypto. She earned an Emmy nomination for her latest special, Someday You’ll Die for HBO, which dealt with everything from offering to pay for her friends’ abortions to her darkest porn habits.