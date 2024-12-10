Golden Globes 2025: Who's nominated, hosting, ceremony honourees, what they'll eat and more
The Golden Globes will return in January with major star appeal thanks to a slew of big name nominees, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande and more.
Nominations for the 82nd awards ceremony were announced on Monday (Dec 9). The show will be televised by CBS on Jan 5.
Here are some key things to know about the ceremony:
WHO'S HOSTING THE GOLDEN GLOBES?
Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser was chosen to host next year’s ceremony.
Glaser has made a name for herself as a riotously sharp wit, especially at roasts, including recently for Tom Brady, who she needled for his complex love life and his one-time advocacy of crypto. She earned an Emmy nomination for her latest special, Someday You’ll Die for HBO, which dealt with everything from offering to pay for her friends’ abortions to her darkest porn habits.
Glaser cited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as inspirations. She’ll follow last year’s host Jo Koy, who was slammed by critics for a fumbled opening monologue and a rushed pace throughout.
WHO'S NOMINATED FOR GOLDEN GLOBES THIS YEAR?
Jacques Audiard’s audacious musical Emilia Pérez, about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirming surgery to become a woman, leads all nominees with 10.
That put it ahead of other contenders like the musical smash Wicked, the papal thriller Conclave and the postwar epic The Brutalist.
The Apprentice, about Donald Trump as a young man, also landed nominations for its two central performances, by Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn.
The Bear leads all television nominees with five.
With his 11th nomination, Denzel Washington is the most-nominated black performer at the Globes.
Steve Martin is nominated for the four straight year in the best television actor in a musical or comedy series category for Only Murders In The Building. The nomination marks his ninth overall and could be his first-ever Globes win.
There are 26 first-time nominees including Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glaser, Seth Meyers, Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson – who surprisingly earned a nod for The Last Showgirl.
The embattled Globes, which are no longer presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are still in comeback mode after years of scandal and organisational upheaval.
You can see a full list of nominees below.
WHAT ARE THE GOLDEN GLOBES?
The Globes are the first major ceremony of awards season. They’re not exactly an Oscar bellwether, but they’re known for a few things: Being a boozy, sometimes irreverent party and a glamorous gathering of the biggest television and film stars.
A Globes win can help build momentum for a movie or actor’s Oscar campaign. As the first televised awards show of the year, they get ahead of similar ceremonies like the Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Awards and are nearly two months before the Oscars, which this year will be held on Mar 2.
DOUBLE NOMINEES PLEASE
Stan, Kate Winslet and Selena Gomez are all double nominees.
Gomez is up for both best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Emilia Pérez and best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy series for Only Murders In The Building.
Winslet is nominated for both best performance by a female actor in a drama for Lee and best performance by a female actor in a limited anthology series for television for The Regime.
Stan earned a nod for both best performance by a male actor in a drama for The Apprentice and best performance by a male actor in a musical or comedy for A Different Man.
WHO WILL RECEIVE THE GOLDEN GLOBES' CECIL B DEMILLE AWARD?
Viola Davis will be honoured with the Cecil B DeMille Award for her decorated career, starring in an array of powerful roles from Fences to The Woman King.
The actor has won praise for a string of compelling characters in films such as The Help, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Doubt, while captivating TV audiences through the legal thriller drama How To Get Away With Murder.
The DeMille Award has been bestowed to 69 of Hollywood’s greatest talents. Past recipients include Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand and Sidney Poitier.
WHO'S THE NEXT CAROL BURNETT AWARD HONOUREE?
The Golden Globes are raising a glass to former Cheers star Ted Danson by naming him the Carol Burnett Award honouree.
Danson, a three-time Globes winner, has been a fixture on TV since he broke out as Boston bartender Sam Malone on NBC’s comedy Cheers. His other credits include The Good Place, Mr Mayor, Fargo, CSI and CSI: Cyber, Damages and Becker.
Danson currently stars in Netflix’s A Man on the Inside, which earned his first nomination since 2008 and 13th overall.
The Carol Burnett Award was inaugurated in 2019 and is presented to an honouree who has “made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.”
Past recipients include Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres. The first was Burnett herself.
Danson and Viola Davis will be praised at a gala dinner Jan 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. For the first time, the Globes will host a separate event dedicated to both awards.
WHAT WILL STARS EAT AT THE GLOBES?
The Golden Globes, known as the “party of the year”, will bring back the celeb-beloved Nobu Restaurants group.
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa returns with several signature dishes, highlighted by The Gold Standard Roll – sushi that includes king crab inside, topped with salmon, gold flakes and caviar, and yuzu sauce on the side. The dish is served in the restaurant for US$77 (S$103).
Other dishes from Matsuhisa include seaweed tacos, yellowtail jalapenos, sashimi salad, black cod and three pieces of tuna, white fish and salmon sushi.
“This is kind of like harmony with the caviars and, jalapenos," said Matsuhisa, who served signature Japanese food at the ceremony last year.
HERE'S A LIST OF NOMINEES FOR THE GOLDEN GLOBES:
Movies
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
Wicked; Anora; Emilia Perez; Challengers; A Real Pain; The Substance
Best motion picture, drama
The Brutalist; A Complete Unknown; Conclave; Dune: Part Two; Nickel Boys; September 5
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain; Hugh Grant, Heretic; Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night; Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness; Glen Powell, Hitman; Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked; Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez; Mikey Madison Anora; Demi Moore, The Substance; Zendaya, Challengers
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl; Angelina Jolie, Maria; Nicole Kidman, Babygirl; Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door; Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here; Kate Winslet, Lee
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist; Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown; Colman Domingo, Sing Sing; Ralph Fiennes, Conclave; Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Cinematic and box office achievement
Alien: Romulus; Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; Deadpool & Wolverine; Gladiator II; Inside Out 2; Twisters; Wicked; The Wild Robot
Best motion picture, non-English
All We Imagine As Light; Emilia Pérez; The Girl With The Needle; I’m Still Here; The Seed Of The Sacred Fig; Vermiglio
Best animated film
Flow; Inside Out 2; Memoir Of A Snail; Moana 2; Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl; The Wild Robot
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez; Ariana Grande, Wicked; Felicity Jones, The Brutalist; Margaret Qualley, The Substance; Isabella Rossellini, Conclave; Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Yura Borisov, Anora; Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain; Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown; Guy Pearce, The Brutalist; Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice; Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez; Sean Baker, Anora; Edward Berger, Conclave; Brady Corbet, The Brutalist; Coralie Fargeat, The Substance; Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
Best screenplay
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez; Sean Baker, Anora; Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist; Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain; Coralie Fargeat, The Substance; Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best original score
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave; Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist; Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot; Clement Ducol, Camille Emilia Pérez; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers; Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best original song
Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl (music/lyrics by Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson); Compress/Repress from Challengers (music/lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino; El Mal from EL MAL from Emilia Pérez (music/lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard; Forbidden Road from Better Man (music/lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek); Kiss The Sky from The Wild Robot (music/lyrics by Delacey, Jordan K Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi); Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez (music/lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille)
Television
Best television drama
Shogun; The Diplomat; Slow Horses; Mr And Mrs Smith; The Day Of The Jackal; Squid Game
Best television series, comedy or musical
Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Hacks; Nobody Wants This; Only Murders in the Building; The Gentlemen
Best performance by a male actor in a television series, drama
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith; Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Eddie Redmayne, The Day Of The Jackal; Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun; Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best performance by a female actor in a television series-drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock; Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon; Maya Erskine, Mr & Mrs Smith; Keira Knightley, Black Doves; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best performance by a female actor in a television series-musical or comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building; Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along; Jean Smart, Hacks
Best performance by a male actor in a television series-musical or comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This; Ted Danson, A Man On The Inside; Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building; Jason Segel, Shrinking; Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building; Jeremy All White, The Bear
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Baby Reindeer; Disclaimer; Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story; The Penguin; Ripley; True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer; Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country; Cristin Milioti, The Penguin; Sofia Vergara, Griselda; Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs The Swans; Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin; Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer; Kevin Kline, Disclaimer; Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story; Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow; Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear; Hannah Einbinder, Hacks; Dakota Fanning, Ripley; Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer; Allison Janney, The Diplomat; Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun; Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story; Harrison Ford, Shrinking; Jack Lowden Slow Horses; Diego Luna, La Maquina; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was; Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die; Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking; Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You; Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady; Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings