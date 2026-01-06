The Golden Globes are coming – here's what to know about the first major show of awards season

When she was rehired, Glaser said in a statement that it was “the most fun I have ever had in my career” and “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognise my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past”.

Last year’s drew an average of about 10 million viewers, holding steady from the year before. There are far fewer viewers then there were a decade ago, but the Globes remain the most watched awards show after the Oscars and the Grammys.

WHO'S NOMINATED FOR GOLDEN GLOBES THIS YEAR?

Oscar front-runner One Battle After Another leads all nominees with nine, including acting nods for DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti and a directing nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson.

The Globes divides films between drama and musical or comedy in the top categories, and One Battle was categorised as a comedy. Competing against DiCaprio will be Chalamet for Marty Supreme and George Clooney for Jay Kelly.

Infiniti’s competition includes Erivo for Wicked: For Good, Stone for Bugonia and Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

The Danish film Sentimental Value was second with eight nominations, including an acting nod for star Renate Reinsve. Her competition on the drama side includes Jessie Buckley from Hamnet, Julia Roberts for After The Hunt and Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love.

Male actors nominated for dramas include Jordan for Sinners and Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine.

Grande, Teyana Taylor, Paul Mescal, Adam Sandler and Jacob Elordi are among those nominated in the supporting categories.

The White Lotus led all TV nominees with six.

