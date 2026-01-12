One Battle After Another and Hamnet take top honours at Golden Globes

GLASER COMES OUT SWINGING

The Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, got underway with a pointedly political opening from host Nikki Glaser and an early award for the night's favourite, One Battle After Another. Emceeing the show for the second straight year, Glaser kicked off the show with self-aware satire.

“Yes, the Golden Globes, without a doubt the most important thing happening in the world right now,” she said.

In a winning, rapid-fire opening monologue that landed some punch lines on the usual subjects – the age of Leonardo DiCaprio's dates, Kevin Hart's height – Glaser also dove right into some of her most topical material.

For the on-the-block Warner Bros, Glaser started the bidding at $5. Referencing the Epstein files, she suggested best editing should go to the Justice Dept. The “most editing”, however, she suggested deserved to go to Bari Weiss' new CBS News – a dig at the Paramount Skydance-owned network airing the Globes.

GLOBES MIX GLITZ AND GLOOM

Political tension and industrywide uncertainty were the prevailing moods heading into Sunday's awards. Hollywood is coming off a disappointing box-office year and now anxiously awaits the fate of one of its most storied studios, Warner Bros Following the fatal shooting of Megan Good in Minneapolis by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, several attendees wore pins reading “Be Good” and “ICE Out”.

The Globes, formerly presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have no overlap or direct correlation with the Academy Awards. After being sold in 2023 to Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, a part of Penske Media, the Globes are voted on by around 400 people. The Oscars are voted on by more than 10,500 professionals.

But in the fluctuating undulations of awards season, a good speech at the Globes can boost an Oscar campaign. Winners Sunday included Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) for best female actor in a comedy or musical, and Wagner Moura, the Brazilian star of The Secret Agent, for best male actor in a drama. The period political thriller also won best international film.

"I think if trauma can be passed along generations, values can too,” Moura said. “So this goes to the ones who are sticking with their values in difficult moments.”

Other winners Sunday included the supporting actor frontrunner, Stellan Skarsgard who won for the Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value. It was the first major Hollywood movie award for the 74-year-old, a respected veteran actor who drew a standing ovation.

“I was not prepared for this because I, of course, thought I was too old,” said Skarsgard.

THE STUDIO AND ADOLESCENCE WIN

In the television awards, The Pitt took best drama series, while Noah Wyle won, too, brushing past his former ER star Clooney on the way to the stage. Netflix’s Adolescence won four awards: best limited series, and acting awards for Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham and 16-year-old Owen Cooper.