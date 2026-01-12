Timothee Chalamet wins his first Golden Globe, Kpop Demon Hunters wins Best Song

Timothee Chalamet won his first Golden Globe at Sunday's (Jan 11) ceremony for his performance in the table tennis odyssey Marty Supreme.

While Chalamet memorably won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last year for A Complete Unknown, he had been winless in four previous Globes nominations.

“My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up: Always be grateful for what you have," said Chalamet. "It's allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here. I'd be lying if I didn't say those moments didn't make this moment that much sweeter.”

The win for Chalamet was one of many on Sunday that went to the favourites. That included two awards for the Oscar favourite One Battle After Another: Paul Thomas Anderson for screenplay and Teyana Taylor for best supporting female actor.

“To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space," Taylor said, after picking up the first award of the night.

Ryan Coogler's vampire horror film Sinners took two awards, for box office and cinematic achievement and for Ludwig Göransson's score, a trophy handed out during a commercial break. The win for box office and cinematic achievement, over franchise films like Avatar: Fire And Ash, was notable for Sinners, a movie that some reports labeled a qualified success on its release.

But Sinners ultimately grossed US$278 million in North America and US$368 million worldwide, making it highest grossing original film in 15 years.

“I just want to thank the audience for showing up,” said Coogler. “It means the world."

Also as predicted: Best supporting actor went to Stellan Skarsgard for the Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value. It was the first major Hollywood movie award for the 74-year-old, a respected veteran actor who drew a standing ovation.

“I was not prepared for this because I, of course, thought I was too old,” said Skarsgard.

Rose Byrne won best female actor in a comedy or musical for her performance in the not especially funny A24 indie If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.