South Korean actress Gong Hyo-jin and singer Kevin Oh confirm relationship

K-drama actress, Gong Hyo-jin, and Korean American singer, Kevin Oh, are officially a couple.

News of the relationship was first revealed by South Korean site Sports Chosun on Friday (Apr 1) after the two were spotted at the wedding of K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.

The 42-year-old actress, a long-time friend of the bride’s, reportedly caught the bouquet at the Mar 31 wedding.

Responding to the report, Gong’s agency Management Soop confirmed on Friday that the relationship news is indeed true. The statement read: “It is true that she is in a relationship with Kevin Oh.”

As for whether the pair will be getting married soon, the agency clarified, “It is difficult to say yet. We will share another announcement if there is good news in the future”.