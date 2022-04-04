Logo
South Korean actress Gong Hyo-jin and singer Kevin Oh confirm relationship
The pair was spotted together at the wedding of fellow celebrities, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, where Gong was said to have caught the bridal bouquet. 

K-drama actress, Gong Hyo-jin. (Photo: Instagram/rovvxhyo)

Richa Liz Mathew
04 Apr 2022 03:05PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 03:07PM)
K-drama actress, Gong Hyo-jin, and Korean American singer, Kevin Oh, are officially a couple.

News of the relationship was first revealed by South Korean site Sports Chosun on Friday (Apr 1) after the two were spotted at the wedding of K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. 

The 42-year-old actress, a long-time friend of the bride’s, reportedly caught the bouquet at the Mar 31 wedding. 

Responding to the report, Gong’s agency Management Soop confirmed on Friday that the relationship news is indeed true. The statement read: “It is true that she is in a relationship with Kevin Oh.”

As for whether the pair will be getting married soon, the agency clarified, “It is difficult to say yet. We will share another announcement if there is good news in the future”.

Singer Kevin Oh. (Photo: Instagram/kevinoh_)

Singer Oh, who is 31, also confirmed the news through a letter on his official fan forum. 

"As you have all been so supportive of me and since I couldn't tell you first, I'd like to be completely honest with you. I've met a wonderful person whom I'm dating sincerely. I know the news may seem sudden to some of you, but I ask you look on us kindly,” he wrote. 

Gong is known as the queen of romantic comedies and has starred in many hit dramas, including The Greatest Love, Master's Sun, Don't Dare To Dream and When the Camellia Blooms. She has recently been cast in Ask The Stars, opposite actor Lee Min-ho.

Oh gained popularity after winning Superstar K7 in 2015. He released his first EP, Stardust, in 2017 and was also part of the JTBC show, Superband, in 2019.

Source: CNA/sr

