Fans of South Korean actor Gong Yoo donate money to charity to celebrate his birthday

Fans of Train To Busan star Gong Yoo celebrated the actor's birthday on Monday (Jul 10) by donating 9 million won (S$9,340) to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.

According to South Korean publication Korea JoongAng Daily, the donation was made in the name of the actor's official fan club Yoo & I. The donation is expected to help 10 children battling cancer with their treatment.

Monday's donation marks the seventh year Yoo & I has made a donation to children's cancer care.

In a press release, the club said: "We made the donation hoping to continue actor Gong Yoo's goodwill."