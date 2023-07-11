Fans of South Korean actor Gong Yoo donate money to charity to celebrate his birthday
The donation was made in the name of the Train To Busan actor's official fan club, Yoo & I.
Fans of Train To Busan star Gong Yoo celebrated the actor's birthday on Monday (Jul 10) by donating 9 million won (S$9,340) to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.
According to South Korean publication Korea JoongAng Daily, the donation was made in the name of the actor's official fan club Yoo & I. The donation is expected to help 10 children battling cancer with their treatment.
Monday's donation marks the seventh year Yoo & I has made a donation to children's cancer care.
In a press release, the club said: "We made the donation hoping to continue actor Gong Yoo's goodwill."
International fans of Gong Yoo have also found ways to donate to society. Gong Yoo Tribe, an unofficial fan club, donated 2,023,710 won (S$2,100) to Korean non-profit organisation Good Neighbors to help underprivileged children and residents.
"(This is) our main gift to (Gong Yoo) as he is always our role model for his benevolence and humanitarian nature, helping those who are in need."
Born on Jul 10, 1979, Gong Yoo is best known for his roles in popular K-dramas such as 2007's Coffee Prince and 2016's Goblin. He gained international recognition for his role as a divorced father in the 2016 zombie movie Train To Busan.