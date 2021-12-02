Korean actor Gong Yoo joins Instagram with a squid photo as his first post (get it?)

Popular actor Gong Yoo is the latest Korean star to join Instagram. The Train To Busan actor joined the platform on Wednesday (Dec 1) and in a little less than 24 hours, has garnered 1.4 million followers.

According to a statement by Gong’s management company, the account will “convey the daily life” of the actor and will be managed by the company. There are currently two posts up for fans to decode, the first being a photo of a squid on a plate.

This one’s easy enough though – it’s most likely a reference to his appearance in the global hit, Squid Game, where he played The Salesman.